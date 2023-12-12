Why White Lotus Season 3 Is Already Making Jaws Drop

Nathasha Rothwell is extending her stay.
The White Lotus actress, who is set to reprise her season one role of hotel spa manager Belinda in the anthology series' third installment, revealed her reaction to reading the scripts for the first time —and sent a whole lot of praise to creator Mike White.
"I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them," Natasha told Vanity Fair in an article published on Dec. 11. "The scripts are a testament to Mike's skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories."
In fact, the 43-year-old teased that fans are simply not prepared for what the writer has in store for their next stay at the White Lotus.
"Everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer," she continued. "And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!"
Belinda got the short end of the stick in her last appearance on the show. After spending season one confidante to Jennifer Coolidge's grieving heiress Tanya McQuoid, Belinda's dream of owning her own wellness spa comes crashing down when Tanya abandons her, leaving only a large sum of cash as a consolation.
And though the Insecure actress did not appear in season two of the series—which included Tanya's tragic demise—she shared insight into how she and White have collaborated on creating Belinda's arc.
"When we did the first season, we sat down and talked a lot about Belinda and he was so receptive to feedback, and so we plan to approach it the same way," Natasha noted. "He understands that Belinda's point of view is something that he doesn't possess—so he's really interested in my feedback, and really wants to make it authentic."
She added, "I'm just so lucky to work with a director like him who understands the value of having me in the role and what I can bring."
While much of the details are under wraps, White previously hinted at a "supersized" season to Entertainment Weekly. And he's also teased the themes that may be explored in the show's third season—which after visits to the fictional hotel chain's locations in Maui and Sicily, will take place in Thailand.
"The first season is highlighted with money, and then the second season is sex," he explained in a White Lotus behind-the-scenes clip last year. "The third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
