Why White Lotus Season 3 Is Already Making Jaws Drop

The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

Nathasha Rothwell is extending her stay.

The White Lotus actress, who is set to reprise her season one role of hotel spa manager Belinda in the anthology series' third installment, revealed her reaction to reading the scripts for the first time —and sent a whole lot of praise to creator Mike White.

"I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them," Natasha told Vanity Fair in an article published on Dec. 11. "The scripts are a testament to Mike's skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories."

In fact, the 43-year-old teased that fans are simply not prepared for what the writer has in store for their next stay at the White Lotus.

"Everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer," she continued. "And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!"