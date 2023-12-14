Here's How You Can Score Free Shipping on EVERYTHING During Free Shipping Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While there are many perks to online shopping, like adding things to your cart from the comfort of home and saving tons of time by having your purchases delivered right to your door, there is one drawback: pricey shipping fees. For example, if you need an order to arrive by a specific date, you'll likely have to pay extra to receive it on time, which is especially true during the holidays. Even if you don't need a speedy delivery, there are those minimum purchase amounts you have to reach in order to get free shipping at all and that means you're probably adding things to your cart that you don't even really need.

The good news is that every year, hundreds of brands participate in Free Shipping Day where for one day, you can enjoy free shipping on every purchase, no minimum purchase amount required and even on fast shipping. Not only is the event as great way save some extra cash, but it's also a great opportunity to ensure that all of those last-minute gifts get to your door in time for Christmas Day without having to pay any exorbitant fees for express shipping. Not to mention, a lot of these sites are having some amazing sales going on so you can save even more. To find out some of the best stores that are offering free shipping, keep reading.