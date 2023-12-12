The Real Reason Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Was in Tom Sandoval's Hotel Room at BravoCon

Watch : VPR's Scheana Shay & Tom Sandoval Film "Draining" Scene

Scheana Shay is finally SUR-ving up an explanation for her recent hangout with Tom Sandoval.

One month after the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted in the TomTom co-owner's hotel room during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Shay is setting the record straight regarding where they stand today.

"The bar closed, the lights went on," she explained on the Dec. 12 episode of VPR producer Alex Baskin's Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. "As we're all walking down the hall, that's where everyone else continued to go. We're like, 'Well, we're having a great conversation, let's just go.'"

Shay noted she was in a deep discussion with Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers when the party moved to Sandoval hotel room.

"We sat on the couch, as you see in the story Sandoval posted," the 38-year-old continued. "I'm literally sitting in the corner talking to Captain Jason."

However, Shay clarified she wasn't exactly buddy-buddy with Sandoval in the wake of his breakup from Ariana Madix over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.