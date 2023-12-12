The Real Reason Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Was in Tom Sandoval's Hotel Room at BravoCon

Scheana Shay is finally SUR-ving up an explanation for her recent hangout with Tom Sandoval.
One month after the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted in the TomTom co-owner's hotel room during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Shay is setting the record straight regarding where they stand today.
"The bar closed, the lights went on," she explained on the Dec. 12 episode of VPR producer Alex Baskin's Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. "As we're all walking down the hall, that's where everyone else continued to go. We're like, 'Well, we're having a great conversation, let's just go.'"
Shay noted she was in a deep discussion with Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers when the party moved to Sandoval hotel room.
"We sat on the couch, as you see in the story Sandoval posted," the 38-year-old continued. "I'm literally sitting in the corner talking to Captain Jason."
However, Shay clarified she wasn't exactly buddy-buddy with Sandoval in the wake of his breakup from Ariana Madix over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
"After that, I pulled Sandoval aside," the Bravolebrity recounted. "I told him I did not like the things that I heard he said about Ariana that day on the carpet. I said, 'I don't care if you're saying she did this, you deserved what happened to you. I don't like that you're continuing to bring things up. You keep picking a scab. I need you to let her heal."
"Talk about anything else in your life, but let her be," Shay continued. "I literally put him in his place and Captain Jason can attest to that. He was there for part of the conversation where I'm yelling at Sandoval in his room."
But while the "Good as Gold" singer might not have fully forgiven Sandoval for his cheating, she struggled with the betrayal of her longtime friend while filming the Bravo series' 11th season.
As she explained, "Do I just stay team Ariana and say F Tom forever? Do I try to work towards a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to her? It was this whole inner struggle all season long where I'm like, 'I had things that I need to work through so I can sleep at night.'"
As for where Shay and Ariana stand as she tries to repair her friendship with Sandoval?
"I don't think Ariana will never understand how hard this was on me personally," she stated, "because, yes, it didn't happen to me, I wasn't cheated on. But there was a lot he did do personally to me. And I'm someone who always tries to work towards a path of forgiveness."
Catch Shay's full interview on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast streaming now.
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the new cast photos and to learn more juicy details about season 11.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)