The Real Reason Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Was in Tom Sandoval's Hotel Room at BravoCon

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay addressed backlash after she hung out with Tom Sandoval at BravoCon and shared why Ariana Madix "will never understand how hard" his cheating scandal was for her.

Scheana Shay is finally SUR-ving up an explanation for her recent hangout with Tom Sandoval.

One month after the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted in the TomTom co-owner's hotel room during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Shay is setting the record straight regarding where they stand today. 

"The bar closed, the lights went on," she explained on the Dec. 12 episode of VPR producer Alex Baskin's Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. "As we're all walking down the hall, that's where everyone else continued to go. We're like, 'Well, we're having a great conversation, let's just go.'"

Shay noted she was in a deep discussion with Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers when the party moved to Sandoval hotel room.

"We sat on the couch, as you see in the story Sandoval posted," the 38-year-old continued. "I'm literally sitting in the corner talking to Captain Jason."

However, Shay clarified she wasn't exactly buddy-buddy with Sandoval in the wake of his breakup from Ariana Madix over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"After that, I pulled Sandoval aside," the Bravolebrity recounted. "I told him I did not like the things that I heard he said about Ariana that day on the carpet. I said, 'I don't care if you're saying she did this, you deserved what happened to you. I don't like that you're continuing to bring things up. You keep picking a scab. I need you to let her heal."

"Talk about anything else in your life, but let her be," Shay continued. "I literally put him in his place and Captain Jason can attest to that. He was there for part of the conversation where I'm yelling at Sandoval in his room."

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

But while the "Good as Gold" singer might not have fully forgiven Sandoval for his cheating, she struggled with the betrayal of her longtime friend while filming the Bravo series' 11th season.

As she explained, "Do I just stay team Ariana and say F Tom forever? Do I try to work towards a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to her? It was this whole inner struggle all season long where I'm like, 'I had things that I need to work through so I can sleep at night.'"

As for where Shay and Ariana stand as she tries to repair her friendship with Sandoval?

"I don't think Ariana will never understand how hard this was on me personally," she stated, "because, yes, it didn't happen to me, I wasn't cheated on. But there was a lot he did do personally to me. And I'm someone who always tries to work towards a path of forgiveness."

Catch Shay's full interview on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast streaming now.

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the new cast photos and to learn more juicy details about season 11.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lisa Vanderpump

As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.  

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on Dancing with the Stars to a new cocktail book.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ally Lewber

Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Katie Maloney

With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Sandoval

In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof...locked in a stalemate for the house.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Brock Davies

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

James Kennedy

Recently proclaimed No. 1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Scheana Shay

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

