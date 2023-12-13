You’ll Love These 42 Gift Ideas Under $5 So Much That You’ll Want To Buy Them in Bulk

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No need to panic, but the time for "last-minute holiday" shopping is officially here. Hanukkah is in full swing and Christmas is right around the corner. If you have a long shopping list and a dwindling budget, there are so many great gift ideas under $5 that you'll love so much you will buy them in bulk.... and keep some for yourself.
Prevent your Stanley Tumbler from leaking with these clever silicone straw stoppers. These jewelry boxes come in so many colors and they're a thoughtful gift for someone who travels a lot, and when you get home, keep your ring on this elegant tray. Treat your pet with Harry Potter catnip. Or you can enjoy some s'mores without giving into your sweet tooth with a ChapStick gift set.
If you still have a lot of gifts to buy, you'll love these affordable presents that are all $5 or less. PS, they all ship super-quickly with Amazon's Prime Shipping.
The Most Popular Gift Ideas Under $5
- Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara- 241,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray- 82,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss- 76,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick- 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream- 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Revlon Strong Hold Hair Claw Clips- 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- GDTK Leather Passport Holder Cover Case- 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- ChapStick S'mores Collection- 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Gift Ideas Under $5
Fadachy AirTag Wallet
Securely holds up to 15 cards with the Fadachy AirTag Wallet. This slim design has an attached money clip and a built-in Airtag holder so you can keep track of the wallet if you misplace it. If you want to check out an Apple AirTag while you're shopping, click here.
Hocis Favorite Child Candle
Give this candle to your parent(s) as a humorous gift. The candle has a 50-hour burn time and it smells like fresh gardenias.
Generic Custom Boxers
Personalize a pair of boxers with a photo of a significant other, favorite pet, or someone else. There are 27 colorways to choose from.
JOJHDR Initial Canvas Beach Tote Bag
An initial-adorned tote is a thoughtful, personal gift that's also incredibly useful. Carry it to the beach, class, work, errands, and everything in between.
Shangpengb216 Funny Grinchmas Christmas Socks
Pay homage to your favorite holiday movie with some Grinch socks.
Harry Potter Cat Toy
Harry Potter catnip is a purrrfect gift for the pet parents in your life. Or you can just get this for your own cat.
Lang Xuan Message Card Compass Pendant Necklace
There are 50+ necklace and card sets to choose from. Each one has a different theme and accompanying message. These affordable sets have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Godinger Whiskey Glass and Whiskey Stones
Impress the whiskey connoisseurs in your life with a bar set that has glasses and whiskey stones.
eos Holiday Lip Balm Gift Set
You can always rely on eos for high-quality lip care. These holiday-inspired lip balm sets are the ideal stocking stuffer: they're cheap and useful. What more could you want?
Coshang If You Can Read This Novetly Funny Socks
Give a laugh and some warmth with a pair of funny socks. There are options to choose from.
Vrose Flosi Topsy Tail Hair Tool
Not sure how to braid your hair or do cute hairstyles for your next event? This tool makes it goof-proof. You'll be filming a beauty tutorial in 3... 2... 1.
BeBeGee Exquisite Travel Jewelry Case
A jewelry organizer is such a useful gift. This one has spots for rings and little hooks for bracelets and necklaces. There are lots of colors to choose from.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
You can use this as a blush, lipstick, and an eyeshadow. Just swipe it on and blend with your fingertips or your preferred brush/sponge. Amazon has this multitasking product in five colors. It has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Toekt 6PCS Christmas Hair Clips
Add a festive touch to your hair with gift bow-inspired hair clips.
Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Soy Tin Candle
Enjoy soothing aromas with these essential oil-infused soy candles, which come in 5 scents. The Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Soy Tin Candle has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
This spray doesn't cover up or eliminate odors. It prevents them from happening, according to the brand. The spray stops bathroom odors before they even begin. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you go and no one will ever know. This top-seller has 82,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MainBasics Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber
I love this body scrubber because it's non-irritating to my sensitive skin and it gives a nice, deep clean. It comes in a few colors and it's much more hygenic than a loofah because it's non-porous.
Aycut Spa Headband
Feel like an influencer every time you get ready with one of these TikTok-loved headbands. They keep your hair out of your face while you do your skincare routine and apply makeup.
Duioq Travel Pocket Brush with Mirror
I have one of these with me at all times. My hair is always in place with this travel brush/mirror combo. It fits in small bags too. There are lots of cute colors to choose from.
Sosoon Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care massager in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too. It comes in pink, blue, and purple. This gift pick has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Strong Hold Hair Claw Clips
A claw clip is a gift that will always be appreciate. This top-rated set has 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anaota Heatless Hair Curler
Having great hair doesn't need to be expensive. Ditch heat damage from curling irons for this simple hack. Just roll your hair around the rod and secure with the included scrunchies, go to sleep, and wake up with glamorous curls. This set also comes in blue.
Invisibobble Original Traceless Hair Ties
You can never have too many hair ties. I love these because they don't leave creases or dents in your hair. They come in black, brown, and clear. This fave has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Carson Dellosa Aim High To Do List Notepad
Give this to your motivated friends who want to stay organized. It's a fun, yet efficient, way to stay on track. This gift has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Gratitude Gratitude Journal
Embrace each day and refresh your mindset with the Sweet Gratitude Gratitude Journal.
Tsetuip Large Metal Hair Claw Clips
Shopping for a Disney fan? These clips are the perfect (and affordable) accessory.
ScarfDeals Cashmere Wool Feel Scarf
Bundle up with a fashion-forward scarf. There are 50+ colorways to choose from.
Ymumuda 2024 Planner
Get ahead on 2024 with a planner that has weekly and monthly sections.
Ohmaxho Wine Stoppers
Prolong your wine with an air-tight seal. You can use these for wine bottles, of course, but you can also use them for vinegar bottles and beer bottles. These bundles come in 4 color combinations and they have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homdsg Silicone Spill Stopper Set of 3
If you love your Stanley tumbler, I'm right there with you. They really do keep my water at an optimal temperature for so long—even ice stays frozen. There's just one problem: leaks from the straw. Stop spills from happening with this affordable hack.
Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream
Winter can be tough on your skin, especially the hands. As someone with eczema, this cream is a miraculous must-have. Trust me, once you start using it, you'll never go back. It has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Starburst FaveREDS Fruit Chews
Let's be honest: the pink and red Starbursts are the best. This bag has a mix of pink and red flavors ONLY. This candy has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urbana Exfoliating Gloves
Get rid of dry skin and exfoliate to get super-soft skin with these gloves. They're so easy to use and they make a major difference. This gift idea has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
This smudge-proof mascara with 241,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews defines and separates lashes, delivering dramatic volume without clumps thanks to its conic fiber brush that captures every. single. lash. And there's no need to worry about sweating off your mascara throughout a long day. This one doesn't flake, fade, or wear away.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner recommended this mascara.
Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator
The Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love this product. It's lightweight, hydrating, and it delivers a soft semi-matte finish at a $5 price tag. Yep, that's right. You can get a top-rated, customer-loved tinted moisturizer for just $5.
You can wear this on its own for those days when you want some coverage, but don't
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
This is the best lip gloss. It's silky smooth and never sticky. My go-to shade is Madeline, which is a mid-tone nude. There are tons of colors to choose from. It has 76,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Simple Shine Jewelry Tray
These look so elegant and expensive. Get one for everybody. They're a chic way to stay organized too.
Baimei Gua Sha Facial Tool
Sculpt and de-puff your face in just a couple minutes with the Baimei Gua Sha Facial Tool, which has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GDTK Leather Passport Holder Cover Case- RFID Blocking
Store your passport with this case that also has RFID-blocking properties so you'll feel secure while you travel. It comes in lots of colors and has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sodsay 10 Pack Luggage Tags
You can never go wrong with all black. However, it can be tough to spot your black suitcase in a sea of luggage at baggage claim. That's why you need one of these bold, colorful luggage tags. The set comes with 10 tags, so you can give one to everyone in the family. Or you can just give each friend your favorite color. These tags have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain Multi Tool
$5 for a 5-in-1 tool? Yep, you need it. This is a bottle opener, ruler, wrench, screwdriver, and box cutter with 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Will Amazon gifts arrive by Christmas?
The shipping time depends on what you order and your destination. Thankfully, Prime Shipping is super-fast and there are a lot of items with same-day and next-day shipping.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
Looking for more Amazon gift ideas? These White Elephant picks ship super quickly.