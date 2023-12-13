You’ll Love These 42 Gift Ideas Under $5 So Much That You’ll Want To Buy Them in Bulk

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No need to panic, but the time for "last-minute holiday" shopping is officially here. Hanukkah is in full swing and Christmas is right around the corner. If you have a long shopping list and a dwindling budget, there are so many great gift ideas under $5 that you'll love so much you will buy them in bulk.... and keep some for yourself.

Prevent your Stanley Tumbler from leaking with these clever silicone straw stoppers. These jewelry boxes come in so many colors and they're a thoughtful gift for someone who travels a lot, and when you get home, keep your ring on this elegant tray. Treat your pet with Harry Potter catnip. Or you can enjoy some s'mores without giving into your sweet tooth with a ChapStick gift set.

If you still have a lot of gifts to buy, you'll love these affordable presents that are all $5 or less. PS, they all ship super-quickly with Amazon's Prime Shipping.