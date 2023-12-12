Why Anne Hathaway Says It’s “Lucky” Her Barbie Movie Didn’t Get Made

This Barbie is grateful not being the Barbie.
While Anne Hathaway was, at one point, set to hop into the iconic pink convertible, her version of Barbie never materialized. And ultimately, for the Devil Wears Prada actress, that was for the best—especially after seeing director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie's 2023 blockbuster.
"I think the thing you have to imagine is, and the thing that's so exciting about Margot and Greta," the 41-year-old explained on the Dec. 11 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "They hit a bullseye, and the bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy."
"Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it's not the right version," she continued. "So, I actually think of it as a lucky thing, and as I mentioned, I think that Margot is just sublime, period. What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring."
Indeed, Anne was in negotiations to lead a Barbie movie directed by Alethea Jones in 2017 after Amy Schumer dropped out of the project. However, after Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the film from Sony in 2018, the project reset, leaving the door open for Margot's production company to pitch its own version of the movie with Greta as co-writer and director.
And the Princess Diaries star couldn't help but marvel over Barbie's continued success.
"The mythic giants that they toppled with that film that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people," the Eileen actress noted. "They ran straight through them, dancing, sparkling!"
When it comes down to it, Anne thinks the right version of Barbie was made.
"I'm not just saying this," she continued. "I'm thrilled by the development and if I believed that the version that I was attached to could've done that, yeah, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think theirs was the best possible version."
Of course, Anne isn't the only person who nearly took the trip to Barbie Land. Keep reading to see more stars who were almost cast in the fantastic world of Barbie.