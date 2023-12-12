Anderson Cooper Has the Best Reaction to BFF Andy Cohen's NSFW Bedroom Questions

Watch : Sonja Morgan Shares NSFW Confession About Owen Wilson

Anderson Cooper just gave a 360° look into his sex life.

The Anderson Cooper 360° host was recently put in the hot seat by BFF Andy Cohen, answering NSFW questions about his relationship deal breakers during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. And even when he chose to plead the fifth, the Bravo host filled in the blanks—whether Anderson wanted him to or not.

The questions started off tame enough, with Andy asking, "Would you date someone who talks about how his mom is his best friend?"

The newscaster's response, a simple, "Yeah sure."

Then after another hypothetical (a resounding "no" to "asks you to make a personal sex tape"), Andy proposed, "Asks to bring a third into the bedroom."

But when Anderson said, "No," the WWHL host wasn't buying it, sarcastically responding: "Oh, really? Okaaay, I forgot we're on TV."

And from there, things quickly devolve, with Anderson growing increasingly giggly as he's asked whether "likes baby talk in the bedroom, likes excessive nipple play, and more than 20 years your junior" are posed as deal breakers: the answers? Dealbreaker, laughter, and not a dealbreaker.