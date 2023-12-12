The Fate of Love Is Blind Revealed

Watch : Love Is Blind's Bliss & Zack Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Grab your wine goblets: The pods will officially be reopening.

Netflix has announced that Love is Blind has been renewed for both a sixth and seventh season.

And viewers won't have to wait all that long to root for (or maybe worry about) a brand-new pod squad, as the season six—centered around single people hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina—will fittingly debut on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2024.

The renewal of the sensational dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey comes after an explosive fifth season, which included more than enough twists and turns in the whirlwind journey of finding love like never before. So much so, that only one couple, Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez, said yes to each other on their wedding day during the finale.

And despite their hiccups in the road along the way (like the revelation Lydia and fellow contestant Uche Okoroha actually dated beforehand, and not to mention, Lydia befriending Uche's love interest Aaliyah Cosby), the couple confirmed they were still "happily married" during the season five reunion.