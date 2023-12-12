The Fate of Love Is Blind Revealed

After five jaw-dropping seasons of exploring love, heartbreak and everything in between for couples in the pods, Netflix has announced the future of Love Is Blind.

By Kisha Forde Dec 12, 2023 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind's Bliss & Zack Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Grab your wine goblets: The pods will officially be reopening.

Netflix has announced that Love is Blind has been renewed for both a sixth and seventh season.

And viewers won't have to wait all that long to root for (or maybe worry about) a brand-new pod squad, as the season six—centered around single people hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina—will fittingly debut on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2024. 

The renewal of the sensational dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey comes after an explosive fifth season, which included more than enough twists and turns in the whirlwind journey of finding love like never before. So much so, that only one couple, Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez, said yes to each other on their wedding day during the finale.

And despite their hiccups in the road along the way (like the revelation Lydia and fellow contestant Uche Okoroha actually dated beforehand, and not to mention, Lydia befriending Uche's love interest Aaliyah Cosby), the couple confirmed they were still "happily married" during the season five reunion.

photos
Love is Blind Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

In fact, the two geology enthusiasts are still rock solid to this day.

"Expressing how lucky I am to have you as the love of my life falls short," she alongside a Dec. 12 Instagram photo featuring her and Milton. "You're my most precious thing, my true love. Pictures are like time capsules, bringing back all those feelings and more."

Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

2

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

3

Why Shannen Doherty Blames Alyssa Milano for Charmed Rift

But Love is Blind isn't the only show that fans are excited to see return to their screens. Keep reading to find out the fate of more TV shows.

Peacock

Renewed: Twisted Metal

Peacock’s high-octane action-comedy starring Anthony Mackie has been renewed for a second season.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Found

The NBC drama will be back for season two in 2024.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: The Irrational

The NBC drama will be back for season two in 2024.

CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Ending: Blue Bloods

After 14 seasons, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg is ending on CBS in 2024.

Peacock

Renewed: Love Island USA

The Peacock reality competition series has been renewed for seasons six and seven.

Netflix/Rob Lowe

Renewed: Unstable

“It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable," father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe told Tudum.com. "Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Ending: Young Sheldon

CBS' The Big Bang Theory prequel will end after its upcoming 7th season.The series finale will air May 16.

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Renewed: Welcome to Wrexham

The FX series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. will be back for season three in 2024.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Renewed: That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon's musical NBC game show is returning for a third season.

Peacock

Renewed: Based on a True Story

Peacock's dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina is returning for season two.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Cancelled: iCarly

iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," the streamer announced Oct. 4. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together.  We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Renewed: Only Murders in the Building

"Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4!" Hulu announced in October. "Let the investigating begin... "

Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

Cancelled: Home Economics 

The ABC comedy will not return after season three, Variety reported.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Cancelled: The Wonder Years

ABC cancelled the revival of the classic '90s series after two seasons, THR reported.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cancelled: How I Met Your Father

Hulu has cancelled the comedy after two seasons.

Hulu
Cancelled: The Great

Hulu has cancelled the Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult-starring series after three seasons.

CBS
Cancelled: All Rise

OWN announced the courtroom drama's third season will be its last with the final 10 episodes airing fall 2023.

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race & </>All Stars

Both RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars are returning for seasons 16 and nine respectively.

Hulu
Renewed: The Kardashians

The Hulu docu-series returns for season four Sept. 28.

HGTV
Renewed: THe Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's HGTV docu-series has been renewed for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Renewed: And Just Like That

Max announced the Sex and the City revival will be back for season three next year.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC
Renewed: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Peter Kramer/AMC
Renewed: Dead City

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Apple TV+
Ending: Physical

Rose Byrne's dark comedy returns to Apple TV+ for its third and final season Aug. 2.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty
Renewed: American Idol

Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning as judges for the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Renewed: Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Bravo's Summer House spinoff Martha's Vineyard, featuring an all-Black cast of friends, has been renewed for season two.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Cancelled: A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series—created, written and starring Robin Thede—will end with its fourth season later this year.

Netflix
Ending: Sex Education

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for its fourth and finale season Sept. 21.

CBS/Universal Television
Cancelled: Magnum P.I.

The remake, which moved to NBC from CBS last year, will end after its fifth season in 2023.

Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Cancelled: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The Paramount+ series, which is set in 1954 and explores the story of how Grease's iconic girl clique originated, has been cancelled after one season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

2

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

3

Why Shannen Doherty Blames Alyssa Milano for Charmed Rift

4

Emma Stone Makes Rare Comment About Dave McCary Wedding

5

Jennifer Aniston Says She Was Texting Matthew Perry Before His Death