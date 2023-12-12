RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Julia Roberts' Viral "Name 'Em" Reenactment

One word for Julia Roberts' iconic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reenactment? Oscar-worthy.
One week after the legendary actress epically recited Sutton Stracke's viral "name 'em" scene on Watch What Happens Live, the Bravolebrity revealed her response to being impersonated by the Pretty Woman star, who also just so happens to be from Stracke's home state.
"She's so amazing, and she's from Georgia," the 52-year-old exclusive told E! News Dec. 11. "I am truly speechless because that's a moment you can never imagine would happen in your life. Even though I was maybe a bit off that night, but I guess it paid off because that's once in a lifetime."
The scene in question featured Stracke repeatedly telling costar Kyle Richards to "name 'em" after Richards accused her of constantly overreacting to situations on the reality show.
In fact, Stracke was so impressed by the late night sketch, she added, "Julia Roberts can play me in the movie because her accent was spot-on. She's hired."
As for what Richards thought of her and Stracke's fight going viral?
"While it was happening, I was thinking this is a meme in the making," the Halloween Ends actress previously told E! News. "I was like, 'She's a walking meme right now.' I was trying to explain when I left to our producer how crazy that moment was and then when it aired I was like, 'Oh my God, she said it nine times! Nine!'"
