Amanda Bynes Shares Why She Underwent Eyelid Surgery

Amanda Bynes is addressing her "new look."

The Amanda Show alum, who recently made headlines for her return to the spotlight, spoke out about undergoing a cosmetic procedure on her eyelids.

"I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look," Amanda noted in a Dec. 11 TikTok video. "I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don't have those skin folds anymore."

"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence," she added, "and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

The She's the Man star's message comes just days after she made her debut on Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, where she showed off her platinum blonde hair and heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek.

The 37-year-old even commented on her infamous ink during the debut episode, noting, "Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos."