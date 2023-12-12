Amanda Bynes Shares Why She Underwent Eyelid Surgery

Amanda Bynes detailed a subtle part of her “new look” in a TikTok video on Dec. 11, saying it’s one of the best things she’s ever done.

By Olivia Evans Dec 12, 2023 2:47 PMTags
Amanda BynesCelebrities
Amanda Bynes is addressing her "new look." 

The Amanda Show alum, who recently made headlines for her return to the spotlight, spoke out about undergoing a cosmetic procedure on her eyelids.

"I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look," Amanda noted in a Dec. 11 TikTok video. "I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don't have those skin folds anymore."

"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence," she added, "and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

The She's the Man star's message comes just days after she made her debut on Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, where she showed off her platinum blonde hair and heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek. 

The 37-year-old even commented on her infamous ink during the debut episode, noting, "Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos."

photos
Amanda Bynes' NYC Bike Ride

The Hairspray star's comeback follows several years of her prioritizing her privacy and health. In 2021, her nearly nine-year conservatorship was put to an end, and she earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing two years earlier. 

Although she planned to attend an All That cast reunion at 90s Con in March, the comedian was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and was unable to make an appearance. The star does, however, have big plans for her new podcast—and plans to release more episodes soon. 

Instagram / Amanda Bynes

"I want to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the podcast," Amanda added in another TikTok on Dec. 11. "We are filming the next episode in two weeks, I hope you all tune into that episode as well. Thank you so much for the support." 

If you'd like more Amanda (please), read on for her best roles so far.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 Million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

