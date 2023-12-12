Are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Married? Why Her Ring Finger Is Raising Eyebrows

Brenda Song may be offering up a major clue about her life with Macaulay Culkin.
While in attendance for the wedding of close friend and Brenda's Dollface costar Kat Dennings, the Get a Clue actress sported what appears to be a wedding band alongside her gorgeous engagement ring.
In a photo of the couple snapped during the nuptials and shared by Vogue Dec. 11, the Home Alone star is seen wrapping his arms around Brenda as she holds onto his arm with her left hand, with both of her rings in clear view.
E! News has reached out to Brenda and Macaulay's reps for comment and has not heard back.
The eyebrow-raising pic of the couple—who have been together for more than five years—comes after they got engaged last January.
Ahead of their milestone, Brenda, who shares Dakota, 2, and a baby boy with the actor, shared a rare glimpse into their life together.
"People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is," she told Esquire in 2020. "Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He's worked really hard to be the person he is."
It's a sentiment that Macaulay has echoed about the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum.
"You are absolutely everything," the 43-year-old told her during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 1. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."
In fact, for Macaulay, home is where the heart is and he's far from alone.
"You've given me all my purpose," he continued. "You've given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."
