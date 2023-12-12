Are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Married? Why Her Ring Finger Is Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Macaulay Culkin's Sons Make First Public Appearance

Brenda Song may be offering up a major clue about her life with Macaulay Culkin.

While in attendance for the wedding of close friend and Brenda's Dollface costar Kat Dennings, the Get a Clue actress sported what appears to be a wedding band alongside her gorgeous engagement ring.

In a photo of the couple snapped during the nuptials and shared by Vogue Dec. 11, the Home Alone star is seen wrapping his arms around Brenda as she holds onto his arm with her left hand, with both of her rings in clear view.

E! News has reached out to Brenda and Macaulay's reps for comment and has not heard back.

The eyebrow-raising pic of the couple—who have been together for more than five years—comes after they got engaged last January.

Ahead of their milestone, Brenda, who shares Dakota, 2, and a baby boy with the actor, shared a rare glimpse into their life together.