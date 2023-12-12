Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Details “Sparks” in New Romance After Michael Halterman Breakup

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton exclusively told E! News why she knew she had to dive into a relationship with Tony Rodgers following her breakup with husband Michael Halterman.

Watch: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Premiere: Tammy Returns Home

Amy Slaton isn't holding back on her new romance. 

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star—who went social media official with partner Tony Rodgers last month—exclusively told E! News that she "didn't really know" when was the "right time" to go public.

"The sparks just flew," she confessed, "and I knew I had to go for it."

The new relationship came eight months after her husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce to end their four-year marriage. 

While Amy said it was "emotionally challenging" to document her relationship troubles on the TLC show, she explained, "The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile."

The 36-year-old added, "It's important to be vulnerable, because even if it's hard to watch, I know that's going help somebody somewhere." 

For Amy, it was in part her children Gage Deon, 3, and Glenn Allen, 17 months—who she shares with Michael—who helped her realize that she wanted a fresh start.

"I don't really know what the final breaking point was," she noted. "It was a struggle for a while and the love wasn't there like it used to be. With two kids, things just got harder and I knew things had to change."

TikTok (Amy Halterman)

In addition to Tony, Amy is also leaning on sister Tammy Slaton for support during this new chapter. 

"This season on the show, you will see that Tammy let me move in with her," the reality star shared. "She gave me and my kids a place to be safe. All my siblings have been there for me with whatever I needed."

Instagram

As for Michael, he, too, seems to be focusing on their children in the wake of their split, writing in a rare Instagram post in April, "Happy Easter with my two beautiful boys."

Amy met Michael when she was 8 years old, and they dated throughout her childhood. After a break as young adults, they came together to start a family. "He loves me and supports me," she told The Sun last year. "He don't care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don't care."

1000-Lb Sisters premieres Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Before the premiere, read on to learn more about her sister Tammy's life:

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1,000-lb. Sisters. During a February episode of the show, Tammy revealed that she was "approved for weight loss surgery." Since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

