1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Details “Sparks” in New Romance After Michael Halterman Breakup

Amy Slaton isn't holding back on her new romance.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star—who went social media official with partner Tony Rodgers last month—exclusively told E! News that she "didn't really know" when was the "right time" to go public.

"The sparks just flew," she confessed, "and I knew I had to go for it."

The new relationship came eight months after her husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce to end their four-year marriage.

While Amy said it was "emotionally challenging" to document her relationship troubles on the TLC show, she explained, "The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile."

The 36-year-old added, "It's important to be vulnerable, because even if it's hard to watch, I know that's going help somebody somewhere."