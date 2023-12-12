Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Romance Timeline With Travis Kelce

Kiss him once ‘cause you know he had a long night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put their love on display Dec. 10 after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. As seen in a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Travis' barber Patrick Regan, the couple shared one of their stolen kisses, pretty lies, when Taylor planted a little smooch on the NFL star's cheek.

And she kissed him in a way that's gonna screw us up forever. During the romantic moment, the singer reached up to put her hand on his face, while Travis had one arm delicately placed around her waist and the other hand holding her forearm.

And though there was no mistletoe in sight, the pair's PDA included enough holiday cheer for a Christmas tree farm, as they were surrounded by rainbow winter lights.

But it wasn't the only photo from their adorable outing: Another shot showed Regan giving Travis a trim before the game, a picture the groomer said was actually snapped by Taylor herself.