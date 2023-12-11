Bachelor in Paradise’s Kat and John Henry Break Up

There's trouble in paradise for Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock.
In fact, the ship has sailed on their romance, as the Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their breakup Dec. 11. In a joint Instagram post, the former fiancés said they "recently decided to part ways" but continue to have mutual love and respect for each other.
"Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth," they continued, "something we looked forward to sharing with you."
As for the reason behind the split, Kat and John Henry pointed to their professions as a nurse and underwater welder, respectively.
"While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning," they noted, "we are grateful for the love and support we've received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation."
The exes added, "While this decision wasn't easy, we believe it's the right step for both of us as individuals."
Kat and John Henry dove into their romance midway through season nine of the ABC dating show, with him ultimately popping the question.
"I'm going to try something a little different," he said during the proposal. "I'm following my heart today. My heart's telling me that you are amazing, you are everything that I'm looking for."
The East Coast-based stars had plans to move to San Diego together before going their separate ways.
And they aren't the only couple from Paradise to hit a wall after filming. On Dec. 9, two days after the finale aired, costars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones also revealed they had broken up.
"This is not just a show but my real life," Kylee wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together."
Get a status check on more Bachelor Nation couples here: