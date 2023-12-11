Bachelor in Paradise’s Kat and John Henry Break Up

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise: Eliza Confronts Aaron About His Ex

There's trouble in paradise for Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock.

In fact, the ship has sailed on their romance, as the Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their breakup Dec. 11. In a joint Instagram post, the former fiancés said they "recently decided to part ways" but continue to have mutual love and respect for each other.

"Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth," they continued, "something we looked forward to sharing with you."

As for the reason behind the split, Kat and John Henry pointed to their professions as a nurse and underwater welder, respectively.

"While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning," they noted, "we are grateful for the love and support we've received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation."

The exes added, "While this decision wasn't easy, we believe it's the right step for both of us as individuals."