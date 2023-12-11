Honey Boo Boo's Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Privately Married Eldridge Toney Before Her Death at 29

Watch : Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell’s Family Pays Tribute After Her Death

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell spent her final days married to her longtime love.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star tied the knot with Eldridge Toney on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Ga., per a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ. Her younger sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird served as the officiant for the private wedding.

At the time, Anna—who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January—was undergoing chemotherapy as part of her cancer battle.

The 29-year-old died on Dec. 9 surrounded by family, according to her mom June "Mama June" Shannon.

"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," June wrote on Instagram Dec. 10. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months."

Her death fell on the eighth birthday of her daughter Kylee, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

Anna—who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn—started dating Eldridge in July 2017, according to her Facebook. Three years later, the two moved into a lakeside home in Milledgeville, Ga.