Honey Boo Boo's Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Privately Married Eldridge Toney Before Her Death at 29

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell spent her final days married to her longtime love.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star tied the knot with Eldridge Toney on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Ga., per a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ. Her younger sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird served as the officiant for the private wedding.
At the time, Anna—who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January—was undergoing chemotherapy as part of her cancer battle.
The 29-year-old died on Dec. 9 surrounded by family, according to her mom June "Mama June" Shannon.
"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," June wrote on Instagram Dec. 10. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months."
Her death fell on the eighth birthday of her daughter Kylee, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.
Anna—who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn—started dating Eldridge in July 2017, according to her Facebook. Three years later, the two moved into a lakeside home in Milledgeville, Ga.
"Eldridge is great with the girls and we wanted to have a bigger home to raise our family in," she told The U.S. Sun in 2020. "It's like a dream come true."
Before her cancer diagnosis, Anna expressed hope in having a baby with Eldridge. However, she said her body did not produce enough progesterone, making pregnancy challenging.
"We are trying to have a third child, and it's been difficult," she said in a 2021 interview with The U.S. Sun, sharing that she had suffered multiple miscarriages in her pregnancy journey. "It's been a long bumpy road for us trying to have baby number three."
And throughout Anna's cancer battle, Eldridge was right by her side. In May, she captioned a selfie with her man, "Going on to round 3 of chemo."
In the wake of Anna's death, her 18-year-old sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson shared a heartbreaking message asking, "Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."
"I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath!" the Toddlers & Tiaras alum added. "I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever."
For more family tributes to Anna, keep reading.