Decorate Your Home with the Little Women-Inspired Christmas Decor That’s Been Taking Over TikTok

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you think about it, the holiday season is really all about our homes. It's the space where we invite friends and family to celebrate and gather around the dinner table to enjoy a massive feast—which is why decorating during the holiday season has become such an important part of the festive month. And one specific decor trend that's completely taken over TikTok and embraced by Gen-Z and millennials is the #LittleWomenChristmas. Yes, you heard that right, this new social media trend consists of decorations made to look completely homemade, with hints of Victorian-inspired traditions, and an overall hygge type of lifestyle—which is primarily seen and inspired by movies such as Little Women and even The Holiday.
Whether it's handcrafted orange garlands or vintage candle-holding sconces, anything that evokes that warm, snug sensation of residing in a quaint English cottage in the middle of nowhere (picture a crackling fireplace and hot cocoa in hand, obviously) falls right into the heart of this Christmas decor trend. So, if you're keen on decking out your space with the charm of #LittleWomenChristmas, then keep scrolling for our recommended decor picks that'll help you achieve this cozy Christmas vibe.
Worth Imports 24" Cedar Wreath
A plain Cedar wreath like this one would look perfect hung on any door thanks to its ethereal wispy evergreen. Decorate it with rustic ornaments or felt farmland animals to give it a cute cottage vibe.
Christmas Velvet Wrapping Ribbon
You can use velvet wrapping ribbon to create your own bows to hang on your Christmas tree, wreath, or just about anywhere around your home. If you still have some extra left over, add it to your presents as a cute finishing touch!
KPCB Christmas Bells Rustic Christmas Decor
Strung with twine, this set of Christmas bells can be hung on your Christmas wreath to give it more of a vintage feel.
Liliful 60 Pcs Christmas Tree Decorations
If there's one decoration that everyone from #LittleWomenChristmas loves to implement into their home, it's homemade dehydrated orange ornaments or garlands. But if you're short on time, opt for this set of rustic decorations that come with orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and pinecones already strung and ready for your tree.
Brass Santa And Christmas Tree Stocking Hanger Set Of 2
Don't forget to hang your stockings by the fireplace (whether it's faux or not) with these vintage brass stocking holders. The set of two looks like they could have come straight from a Victorian movie set!
Retro Christmas Felt Stocking Ornaments Set of 3
How adorable are these retro Christmas stocking ornaments?! They'll effortlessly infuse your Christmas tree with a cozy vintage touch, elevating the overall hygge ambiance.
Worth Imports 6' Cedar Garland
Garlands are a great way to bring the beauty of nature indoors, infusing your home with a rustic charm that enhances your entire Christmas setup. We especially love this Cedar one from Worth Imports for its remarkably realistic appearance, making it a perfect choice to elevate the natural aesthetic of your festive decor.
Kurt S. Adler 9-Foot Wood Beaded Burgundy Garland
This beaded burgundy garland looks just like it was made out of red berries, except this one will last you for many years to come. We recommend draping it along your cedar garland for an elegant layered look.
Brass Sconces set of 2
It wouldn't feel like an English Christmas cottage without a pair of brass candle sconces, and these are just the ones you need. Pro tip: If you're not a fan of candle wax dripping everywhere, opt for a pair of realistic flameless candles for less of a mess while still maintaining the vintage feel alive in your home.
Artificial Silk Green Mistletoe
Last but not least, never forget the mistletoe! Transform your holiday space with this artificial silk green mistletoe, complete with charming white berries. Easily hang it up using the included jute cord for instant festive charm.
If you're looking for holiday outfit inspo, check out Anthropologie's up to 40% off sale on party favorites.