Decorate Your Home with the Little Women-Inspired Christmas Decor That’s Been Taking Over TikTok

If you think about it, the holiday season is really all about our homes. It's the space where we invite friends and family to celebrate and gather around the dinner table to enjoy a massive feast—which is why decorating during the holiday season has become such an important part of the festive month. And one specific decor trend that's completely taken over TikTok and embraced by Gen-Z and millennials is the #LittleWomenChristmas. Yes, you heard that right, this new social media trend consists of decorations made to look completely homemade, with hints of Victorian-inspired traditions, and an overall hygge type of lifestyle—which is primarily seen and inspired by movies such as Little Women and even The Holiday.

Whether it's handcrafted orange garlands or vintage candle-holding sconces, anything that evokes that warm, snug sensation of residing in a quaint English cottage in the middle of nowhere (picture a crackling fireplace and hot cocoa in hand, obviously) falls right into the heart of this Christmas decor trend. So, if you're keen on decking out your space with the charm of #LittleWomenChristmas, then keep scrolling for our recommended decor picks that'll help you achieve this cozy Christmas vibe.