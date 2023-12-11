Zac Efron Shares How 17 Again Costar Matthew Perry "Pushed" Him in Life

High School Musical alum Zac Efron paid tribute to late Friends actor Matthew Perry while accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 11.

Watch: Zac Efron “Devastated” by Death of Costar Matthew Perry

Zac Efron will always be all in this together with Matthew Perry.

While accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 11, the High School Musical alum paid tribute to his former 17 Again costar, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home in October at age 54

After thanking friends Miles Teller and Jeremy Allen White, "I really also want to mention someone that's not here today," Efron said, "and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again."

For Efron—who starred as the younger version of Perry's character Mike O'Donnell in the 2009 movie—collaborating with the Friends star and director Burr Steers will always be a career highlight.

"It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways," the 36-year-old shared. "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. And for that, thank you so much Matthew, thinking about you a lot today."

photos
Matthew Perry: A Life in Pictures

Another collaborator who helped launch his career? Kenny Ortega, who directed High School Musical back in 2006.

"I still think about it every day," Efron said during his speech. "I sing the songs in the shower. Go Wildcats!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, he feels like he's soaring, flying.

"I've been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember," he noted elsewhere in his speech, "but never in my wildest dreams that I'd imagine I would be standing here today."

You can bet on these photos of Efron at the Hollywood Walk of Fame to help you bop to the top today:

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Zac Efron , wearing a IWC Schaffhausen watch, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 11.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

All for One

Joining the High Scholl Musical alum was longtime friend Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, as well as Zac's The Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

They're All in This Together

Zac's dad David Efron, mom Starla Baskett and brother Dylan Efron were also in the crowd to cheer him on.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Boys Are Back

Miles, who costarred with Zac in the 2014 film That Awkward Moment, delivered a speech to commemorate the occasion.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Right Here, Right Now

Jeremy also honored Zac with a speech of his own.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A Day to Remember

Taking the stage, Zac thanked his past family, friends and past castmates, including his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bop to the Top

Zac was the 2,767th celeb to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located on 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

