Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Russell

Ciara's family just leveled up.

The "Goodies" singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson, they announced on Dec. 11.

Alongside a photo of themselves holding the hands of their new daughter, who was adorably clad in a black onesie and knitted cap bearing her name, the couple wrote on Instagram, "We Love You so much!"

She joins 9-year-old brother Future Zahir—who Ciara shares with ex Future—as well as siblings Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3.

The baby news comes five days after Ciara proved that she was ready to pop, baring her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple. Clad in an all-white ensemble from Georges Hobeika, the "Level Up" artist unbuttoned her top to show off her belly, which she decorated with flecks of metallic gold.

At the time, Ciara admitted that she wasn't 100 percent ready for her little one's big arrival.