Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Russell

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their third baby together, expanding their family that includes Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3, and the singer's son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future.

Watch: Ciara Says Daughter Sienna Is a "Baby Boss"

Ciara's family just leveled up.

The "Goodies" singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson, they announced on Dec. 11.

Alongside a photo of themselves holding the hands of their new daughter, who was adorably clad in a black onesie and knitted cap bearing her name, the couple wrote on Instagram, "We Love You so much!"

She joins 9-year-old brother Future Zahir—who Ciara shares with ex Future—as well as siblings Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3.

The baby news comes five days after Ciara proved that she was ready to pop, baring her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple. Clad in an all-white ensemble from Georges Hobeika, the "Level Up" artist unbuttoned her top to show off her belly, which she decorated with flecks of metallic gold.

At the time, Ciara admitted that she wasn't 100 percent ready for her little one's big arrival.

photos
Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

"The thing is, when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"

But her husband has been waiting to expand their family for quite some time. Last year, Russell asked Ciara during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "Can we have more babies?"

 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Laughing, Ciara told the Denver Broncos quarterback, who she wed in 2016, "We definitely can!"

She added to Russell, "I'm down to do it again with you."

To see their cutest family moments, keep reading.

Instagram / Ciara

Fab Five

Ciara and Russell appear with kids Future, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison in May 2023.

NBCUniversal /DreamWorks Jr.
Cat-Tastic Time

Ciara and daughter Sienna Wilson (wearing magical cat ears) celebrate the return of DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse with a mommy-and-me viewing party before new episodes stream on Netflix beginning Aug. 10, 2021.

Instagram
Paradise Awaits

We all scream for Popsicles! Weeks before their wedding day, the couple traveled with Future to Mexico for a Memorial Day vacation. 

Instagram
Hooray for Elmo

"Grateful For This Love. #MyBoys," Ciara wrote on Instagram after enjoying Sesame Street Live in Los Angeles on Mother's Day. 

Instagram
Magical Memories

The Happiest Place on Earth turned out to be a magical place for this threesome. 

Instagram
Grandpa's Know Best

"Daddy and Grandpa All In One," Ciara shared on social media as her son spent quality time with her dad. 

Instagram
Go Hawks

Whenever Russell Wilson is on the field, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback can count on these two to be big cheerleaders. 

Instagram
Hands Tight

There's no bond quite like a mother-son duo. 

Twitter
Go Big Blue

Football is cool, but so is going to the Los Angeles Dodgers game when nobody is around. 

Instagram
Sporty Spice

Who says Ciara can only show support for her man on game days? 

Instagram
Family Forever

The start of a whole new chapter. Who can forget the magical moment when Russell proposed to his leading lady? 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Red Carpet Studs

When Russell hosted the 2015 Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Ciara and her son were more than happy to attend and show their support. 

NEXT PHOTOS: Ciara and Russell Wilson's Famous Friends 

