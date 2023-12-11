Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Lizzie McGuire Producer Stan Rogow After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hilary Duff is remembering a member of the Lizzie McGuire family.

Following executive producer Stan Rogow's death Dec. 7, the Disney Channel alum shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the impact he had on her growing up.

"Writing this right now is bringing back so many distant memories of what feels like a completely different lifetime," the 36-year-old wrote in a Dec. 10 statement on Instagram. "One where I had absolutely no clue where I was heading or how I was getting there, but where I had that eagerness and blind optimism that accompanies youth and your first opportunities to step up."

"You heavily cherish the people who first believe and see something in you," she continued. "And for me there was a very special person who fought for me to land a role that would change the course of my life…and I'm so very sad to hear of his passing today."