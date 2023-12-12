Secret Santa Gifts on Amazon That Understand the Assignment & They're Under $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding just the right Secret Santa gift is a passion project for the E! Shopping Editors. We love the thrill of the hunt and the challenge to pick out something on a budget for someone you may not know too well. So we've amassed our finely tuned gift giving insights to bring you the best Secret Santa gift ideas under $30, $20 and $10. And, to make it even better, all of these finds are available on Amazon.

From a popular karaoke microphone to a TikTok-approved set of heatless curlers, from an invigorating gua sha and jade roller to an electric wine opener that works in seconds, and more, these are the delightful, useful and whimsical gifts that are sure to please any crowd. For the techie there's a wireless charger, for the foodie there's a set of hot sauces, for the beauty lover there's a luxe sleep mask, for the practical there's a mini travel case for jewelry, well, you get it.

So keep on scrolling for the best Secret Santa gifts for several price points. These items are so good you'll want to let everyone know they're from you.