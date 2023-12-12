Secret Santa Gifts on Amazon That Understand the Assignment & They're Under $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finding just the right Secret Santa gift is a passion project for the E! Shopping Editors. We love the thrill of the hunt and the challenge to pick out something on a budget for someone you may not know too well. So we've amassed our finely tuned gift giving insights to bring you the best Secret Santa gift ideas under $30, $20 and $10. And, to make it even better, all of these finds are available on Amazon.
From a popular karaoke microphone to a TikTok-approved set of heatless curlers, from an invigorating gua sha and jade roller to an electric wine opener that works in seconds, and more, these are the delightful, useful and whimsical gifts that are sure to please any crowd. For the techie there's a wireless charger, for the foodie there's a set of hot sauces, for the beauty lover there's a luxe sleep mask, for the practical there's a mini travel case for jewelry, well, you get it.
So keep on scrolling for the best Secret Santa gifts for several price points. These items are so good you'll want to let everyone know they're from you.
The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $10
Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit
If you're looking for a practical gift, then check out this highly-rated lens cleaner and microfiber cleaning cloth two-pack. They're great for cleaning screens and glasses, and come with over 36,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
MFXIP Travel Jewelry Case
This mini travel case ensures their jewelry stays tangle-free and readily accessible. Perfect for jet-setting or daily use, it's a stylish essential for those who love to keep their favorite pieces close at hand.
BAIMEI Gua Sha & Jade Roller Facial Tools
This gua sha and jade roller set make a wonderful gift for anyone who wants fresher looking skin. If you use it consistently, the brand promises that it can also help reduce puffiness, give you a brighter complexion, and shape your jawline.
The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $20
Canvas One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book
More than just a diary, this One Line a Day journal is a memory book that doesn't require a lot of work. It's undated so you can fill it in when you can, and each page includes an entry for five successive years. And since there's one enough space to write a line or two each day, you're not overwhelmed trying to keep it up.
Nook Theory 4-Pack Bamboo Fiber Dinner Plates
Featuring a variety of cute and trendy print options, these bamboo fiber plates are lightweight, easy to clean, and any recipient will get a ton of use out of them. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe, unbreakable, and BPA-free.
Zulay Double Whisk Milk Frother
With the press of a button, this handheld, battery-operated frother can whip up milk for cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, matcha, or even scramble eggs. This is one of those items you never knew you needed until you had it. It also comes with a stand for convenient holding when it's not in use.
TI-EDC Food Dice Decider
When the dinner dilemma hits, just give this dice a roll—it's the magic solution to figuring out what's on the menu tonight, be it a homemade masterpiece or a tasty takeout treat.
Anker 315 Wireless Charger (Pad)
When it comes to Secret Santa, a practical gift is a guaranteed hit—especially for the smartphone-toting crowd (let's face it, who doesn't have one these days?). That's where this versatile wireless charger comes in. Compatible with the latest iPhone models, Samsung devices, Google Pixels, AirPods, and more, it's the kind of present everyone will appreciate.
CHIYAN Ice Cube Tray 3D Skull Ice Mold, 2-Pack
Elevate any drink with these ice cubes in the shape of skulls. It comes with two packs (four cubes in each mold) that are easy to pour and remove from the silicone molds. Reviewers rave that they're great for parties or for everyday use, and can even be used for chocolate.
Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 Pairs
This next gift is all about the presentation. At first glance it's just a small pizza box, but once opened it reveals four pairs of cotton socks in the shape of a pizza. One shopper noted, "Gave it as a gift and it was a hit!! Super cute and fun gift to give! I want to buy some for myself now."
RENMXJ Plant Propagation Station
Delight the plant enthusiast in your life with a truly cherished gift. This elegant propagation station, complete with a wooden stand and three glass bulbs, is the perfect setup for nurturing and propagating their favorite plants.
Restaurantware 8-Ounce Glass Zipper Bag
File this gift idea under the whimsical. What you've got is a clear glass candy dish that looks like a plastic bag, plus a flat, stable base so it won't tip over. The "bag" is dishwasher safe and it would pair nicely with a pack of bright jelly beans.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
If they're just as obsessed with #BeautyTok as we are, then they're going to love these heatless curlers. All they have to do is simply wrap their hair around them before bedtime and wake up to wake up to effortlessly gorgeous curls every single time!
STOJO Collapsible Travel Cup With Straw
Who wouldn't love owning a chic reusable mug that effortlessly fits into any purse or briefcase without hogging space? This gem conveniently collapses into a travel-friendly disc, boasts a removable straw, and is even dishwasher safe. Your eco-conscious bestie is bound to be over the moon with this thoughtful gift.
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow, Purple Box Set
For your hardworking colleagues, why not treat them to a luxurious sleep mask that lets everyone know they're done for the day? This ASUTRA silk eye pillow's not just any mask—it comes filled with calming lavender to add an extra touch of relaxation they'll surely appreciate.
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Variety Pack of 6
Make any shower a spa-like experience with these shower steamers. Just drop one in the tub and allow the vapors to calm, relax, and invigorate. It includes scents like lavender, vanilla, grapefruit, peppermint, and more, and would allow any recipient to feel pampered in luxury.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
With a diameter of 4 inches, this compact wafflemaker is so cute and useful. It heats in minutes, features a nonstick surface, and comes with over 192,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Oh and the heart-shaped design is irresistible.
QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports
For the friend with too many devices (ok, that's everyone), this outlet extender is a great pick. Just plug it into your outlet and you instantly get a five AC outlet splitter, three USB charging ports, and one port for USB-C. There's over 42,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and one fan reported, "Versatile and convenient, with outlets to spare!"
The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $30
Pop 'n Dulge Popcorn Movie Night Supplies
Upgrade their movie night with this variety pack of popcorn supplies. It comes with five different kernels and five unique seasonings, ensuring a flavorful cinematic experience that will have them reaching for seconds.
TINVOT Electric Wine Opener
Keep the wine flowing with this electric wine opener. With just a press of a button, it swiftly extracts corks in seconds, and it even includes a convenient foil cutter for added convenience.
TRUFF Hot Sauce 4-Pack Mini Set
Perfect for those who can't leave the house without hot sauce in their purse, these truffle-infused, E! approved sauces bring a bold punch to everything—from burgers and chicken tenders to an unexpected handful of potato chips (trust us, it's a game-changer).
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Anyone can be a star with this Bluetooth karaoke microphone, that can also be used as a wireless speaker, mp3 player, and recorder. Just connect the mic to your phone via the cable or Bluetooth and open a singing app on your phone. Then sing, baby! There's also echo mode for added effect.
