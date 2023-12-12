Katie Lee Biegel's Gift Guide Will Help You & Loved Ones Savor The Holiday Season

E! is editorially independent. Katie Lee Biegel is a co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines. We interviewed Katie because we think you'll like her picks. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to the holidays, the co-host of FoodNetwork's The Kitchen Katie Lee Biegel has it all figured out. From gifting to family traditions, she knows how to really get in the Christmas spirit, especially now that she's a mom to a little girl. "I am so much more excited about the holidays now that I can see the joy of my daughter's experience. My husband, Ryan, and I go all out with our house," boasts Katie. The West Virginia native has adjusted to her new home, saying that, "New York City is especially nice during the holidays and we really enjoy going for family walks to see decorations and have a sweet treat with the some hot chocolate." Her fellow co-hosts also help to make spirits brighter. "Jeff Mauro always sends us his Chicago beef sandwiches and giardinera, both are so delicious and have become a holiday tradition in our family," Lee tells us.

In addition to her gig as co-host, Katie also co-founded Kind of Wild, a wine brand that champions organic ingredients and sustainable farming practices. "As a co-founder, I am so proud of our wines, which are all organic, zero sugar, free from harmful additives and preservatives, and we give back to environmental charities," she says. While the wine is delicious on its own, the cookbook author can't help but spice it up, adding 1/2 ounce of ginger liqueur, 3 ounces of her sparkling wine, and a candied ginger garnish to create her very own drink which calls the Ginger Sparkler.

When it comes to gifting, Lee keeps it simple. "I like to make homemade cookies and package them in a nice holiday tin. I usually make my "doogerscoodles" (Ritz cracker peanut butter sandwiches dipped in chocolate). They're no-bake and oh-so-craveable. My friends have come to expect them every year!" But for those of us who prefer to buy something store-bought, Katie has plenty of amazing suggestions. From gifts for hosts, girlfriends, and foodies, keep reading to see what Katie Lee's picks that everyone will enjoy.