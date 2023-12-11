Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 13-year-old son Mason made a rare appearance on social media in a sweet family photo shared by Kim Kardashian.

Even if you've been keeping up, this pic might still catch you by surprise.

After all, Kim Kardashian recently shared family photos, and featured in the carousel was Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 13-year-old son Mason Disick, marking a rare sighting for the teenager.

In the photos, Mason holds up a peace sign while his dad drapes an arm around him. Also posing with the pair? Mason's sister Penelope Disick, 11, as well as cousins North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.

Kim simply captioned the Dec. 11 post, "Everything."

And her followers agreed, with many stunned at how grown up Mason looked. "Shut UP. why does mason look 17," commented one user, while another added, "Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!"

But while he might be the internet's nephew, Mason also plays an important role in his IRL family: big brother. A role that became that much more important when Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis Barker's first child, Rocky Thirteen, in November. 

Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Christmas 2023: See Photos From Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and More

Indeed, baby Rocky joined a large, blended family. In addition to counting Penelope as his sibling, Mason also is big brother to Reign Disick, 8. Plus, Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 17 (with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.  

Instagram (Kim Kardashian)

It's a concept that has always appealed to the Poosh Founder, who tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer in 2022. 

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said during a confessional on season two of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love, and it's a beautiful thing."

Keep reading for more of the Kardashian-Barker family's best moments. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

