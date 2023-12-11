Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Watch : New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

Even if you've been keeping up, this pic might still catch you by surprise.

After all, Kim Kardashian recently shared family photos, and featured in the carousel was Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 13-year-old son Mason Disick, marking a rare sighting for the teenager.

In the photos, Mason holds up a peace sign while his dad drapes an arm around him. Also posing with the pair? Mason's sister Penelope Disick, 11, as well as cousins North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.

Kim simply captioned the Dec. 11 post, "Everything."

And her followers agreed, with many stunned at how grown up Mason looked. "Shut UP. why does mason look 17," commented one user, while another added, "Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!"

But while he might be the internet's nephew, Mason also plays an important role in his IRL family: big brother. A role that became that much more important when Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis Barker's first child, Rocky Thirteen, in November.