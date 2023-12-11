Zac Efron Puts on the Greatest Show at Star-Studded Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zac Efron was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 11, with Jeremy Allen White and Miles Teller giving speeches about the beloved actor.

It's the start of something new for Zac Efron.

The High School Musical alum received an early Christmas present on Dec. 11—a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I've been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember," Efron said during his speech at the ceremony, "but never in my wildest dreams that I'd imagine I would be standing here today."

After thanking "dear friends, collegues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one," Efron paid tribute to his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry, who died on Oct. 28 at age 54

"Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers was so much fun," said the 36-year-old, who played a younger version of the Friends alum in the 2009 comedy. "It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you a lot today."

Efron was honored at the ceremony by his longtime pal and That Awkward Moment costar Miles Teller, who said the actor's induction into the Hollywood Hall of Fame was "long overdue."

"In our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar," Teller told the crowd. "I'm so proud of you for the man that you've become."

The actor's The Iron Claw family, including costar Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin, were also in attendance for his career milestone.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

White, who formed a bond with The Greatest Showman star while portraying brothers and pro wrestlers Kerry and Kevin Von Erich, previously reflected on their physical transformations for The Iron Claw.

"Yeah, I didn't want to stand near Zac," he joked during a Q&A for the film in November (via IndieWire). "I saw him and I went, 'Can Harris [Dickinson] stand next to him?' No, I mean, Zac looked so amazing and I think, yeah, just being around him was a motivator for me to eat more, train more."

Prior to the ceremony, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez praised Efron for his career evolution.

"We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles," she said. "What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!"

Keep reading to see photos from Efron's star-studded ceremony...

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Zac Efron , wearing a IWC Schaffhausen watch, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 11.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

All for One

Joining the High Scholl Musical alum was longtime friend Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, as well as Zac's The Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

They're All in This Together

Zac's dad David Efron, mom Starla Baskett and brother Dylan Efron were also in the crowd to cheer him on.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Boys Are Back

Miles, who costarred with Zac in the 2014 film That Awkward Moment, delivered a speech to commemorate the occasion.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Right Here, Right Now

Jeremy also honored Zac with a speech of his own.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A Day to Remember

Taking the stage, Zac thanked his past family, friends and past castmates, including his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bop to the Top

Zac was the 2,767th celeb to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located on 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

