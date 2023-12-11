Zac Efron Puts on the Greatest Show at Star-Studded Walk of Fame Ceremony

Watch : Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

It's the start of something new for Zac Efron.

The High School Musical alum received an early Christmas present on Dec. 11—a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I've been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember," Efron said during his speech at the ceremony, "but never in my wildest dreams that I'd imagine I would be standing here today."

After thanking "dear friends, collegues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one," Efron paid tribute to his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry, who died on Oct. 28 at age 54.

"Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers was so much fun," said the 36-year-old, who played a younger version of the Friends alum in the 2009 comedy. "It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you a lot today."