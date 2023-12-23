We Would Have Definitely RSVP'd Yes to These 2023 Celebrity Weddings

Watch : Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista in Intimate Wedding

Whether they were going to the chapel, the courthouse or a French château, these celebrities declared in 2023 that, gee, they really love each other and they were gonna get marr-a-a-ied in the hopes that they would never be lonely anymore.

Okay, Olympian Simone Biles might wish there was a bit less distance between Wisconsin (where husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers) and Houston (where the gymnast is training in the hopes of making her third Games appearance), but at least their May 6 wedding in Cabo San Lucas was a perfect 10.

As she walked toward her forever teammate, the four-time gold medalist recounted to Vogue, "Jonathan and I just tuned into each other and blocked everyone out. I fell in love with him all over."

And she wasn't the only star to impressively vault into married life this year.

Sofia Richie donned three separate Chanel dresses during her wedding weekend with music executive Elliot Grainge, Jon Hamm struck a merger with onetime Mad Men costar Anna Osceola and a whole slew of Bachelor in Paradise pairs declared they could see forever in each other's eyes.