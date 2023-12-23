We Would Have Definitely RSVP'd Yes to These 2023 Celebrity Weddings

Whether they were going to the chapel, the courthouse or a French château, these celebrities declared in 2023 that, gee, they really love each other and they were gonna get marr-a-a-ied in the hopes that they would never be lonely anymore.
Okay, Olympian Simone Biles might wish there was a bit less distance between Wisconsin (where husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers) and Houston (where the gymnast is training in the hopes of making her third Games appearance), but at least their May 6 wedding in Cabo San Lucas was a perfect 10.
As she walked toward her forever teammate, the four-time gold medalist recounted to Vogue, "Jonathan and I just tuned into each other and blocked everyone out. I fell in love with him all over."
And she wasn't the only star to impressively vault into married life this year.
Sofia Richie donned three separate Chanel dresses during her wedding weekend with music executive Elliot Grainge, Jon Hamm struck a merger with onetime Mad Men costar Anna Osceola and a whole slew of Bachelor in Paradise pairs declared they could see forever in each other's eyes.
And, no, we didn't score an invite to a single ceremony.
But while we once again missed out on an opportunity to do the chicken dance while elbow-to-crooked-elbow with, say, Taylor Swift, who we assume made the whole place shimmer when longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff wed Margaret Qualley, we did glean enough about these 2023 nuptials to realize that we definitely missed out.