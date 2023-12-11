Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Trailer Teases Another Shocking Hookup Scandal

If you were SUR-prised by Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, get ready to be shocked by another cast hookup.
Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 trailer, released Dec. 11, teased a new bombshell scandal in the wake of Sandoval's breakup from ex Ariana Madix. However, this time, it's Sandoval's BFF Tom Schwartz at the center of the controversy.
As he confesses to Lala Kent in the preview, "I've cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana [Shay] in Vegas. Nobody knows that."
While it's unclear when the costars hooked up, the admission leaves Kent shocked. As for the reaction from Shay's husband Brock Davies?
"You make out as if this is fine," he yells at Shay, "it hasn't been fine."
Meanwhile, Schwartz encourages Sandoval to re-enter the dating pool after his and Madix's bitter breakup, telling, him, "For your own good, you gotta get out and start dating people again."
Madix also debuts her new romance with boyfriend Daniel Wai, who she encourages to move to L.A. from NYC after completing cutting Sandoval out of her life.
"If I can survive what I thought was the worst-case scenario, then I can do anything," Madix notes. "If I don't want to be around my ex, I literally don't f--king have to."
But she and Sandoval are still at war while living under the same roof following their split, with Madix warning her former partner of nearly a decade, "My lawyer will be dealing with you."
When it comes to Sandoval's road to redemption post-Scandoval, not everyone is quick to forgive him for his cheating. As James Kennedy tells him in the clip, "You've got so much growing up to do still, Tom. It's sad to me."
But not everyone in the cast is team Ariana either. "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on," Kent states, "and suddenly she becomes God."
Noticeably absent from the trailer is Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, who announced over the summer she officially left the show following the fallout from Scandoval.
Despite her departure, Schwartz notes he believes Sandoval is "still in love with Raquel" following their affair.
See everything to come—including exes Schwartz and Katie Maloney making out with the same girl amid a love triangle—in the trailer above.
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the new cast photos and to learn more juicy details about season 11.
