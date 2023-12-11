Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Trailer Teases Another Shocking Hookup Scandal

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

If you were SUR-prised by Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, get ready to be shocked by another cast hookup.

Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 trailer, released Dec. 11, teased a new bombshell scandal in the wake of Sandoval's breakup from ex Ariana Madix. However, this time, it's Sandoval's BFF Tom Schwartz at the center of the controversy.

As he confesses to Lala Kent in the preview, "I've cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana [Shay] in Vegas. Nobody knows that."

While it's unclear when the costars hooked up, the admission leaves Kent shocked. As for the reaction from Shay's husband Brock Davies?

"You make out as if this is fine," he yells at Shay, "it hasn't been fine."

Meanwhile, Schwartz encourages Sandoval to re-enter the dating pool after his and Madix's bitter breakup, telling, him, "For your own good, you gotta get out and start dating people again."

Madix also debuts her new romance with boyfriend Daniel Wai, who she encourages to move to L.A. from NYC after completing cutting Sandoval out of her life.