Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Trailer Teases Another Shocking Hookup Scandal

In the wake of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating controversy, two other Vanderpump Rules costars revealed a past hookup in the Bravo series' explosive season 11 trailer.

If you were SUR-prised by Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, get ready to be shocked by another cast hookup.

Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 trailer, released Dec. 11, teased a new bombshell scandal in the wake of Sandoval's breakup from ex Ariana Madix. However, this time, it's Sandoval's BFF Tom Schwartz at the center of the controversy.

As he confesses to Lala Kent in the preview, "I've cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana [Shay] in Vegas. Nobody knows that."

While it's unclear when the costars hooked up, the admission leaves Kent shocked. As for the reaction from Shay's husband Brock Davies?

"You make out as if this is fine," he yells at Shay, "it hasn't been fine."

Meanwhile, Schwartz encourages Sandoval to re-enter the dating pool after his and Madix's bitter breakup, telling, him, "For your own good, you gotta get out and start dating people again."

Madix also debuts her new romance with boyfriend Daniel Wai, who she encourages to move to L.A. from NYC after completing cutting Sandoval out of her life. 

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

"If I can survive what I thought was the worst-case scenario, then I can do anything," Madix notes. "If I don't want to be around my ex, I literally don't f--king have to."

But she and Sandoval are still at war while living under the same roof following their split, with Madix warning her former partner of nearly a decade, "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

When it comes to Sandoval's road to redemption post-Scandoval, not everyone is quick to forgive him for his cheating. As James Kennedy tells him in the clip, "You've got so much growing up to do still, Tom. It's sad to me."

But not everyone in the cast is team Ariana either. "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on," Kent states, "and suddenly she becomes God."

Noticeably absent from the trailer is Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, who announced over the summer she officially left the show following the fallout from Scandoval.

Despite her departure, Schwartz notes he believes Sandoval is "still in love with Raquel" following their affair.

See everything to come—including exes Schwartz and Katie Maloney making out with the same girl amid a love triangle—in the trailer above.

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the new cast photos and to learn more juicy details about season 11.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lisa Vanderpump

As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.  

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on Dancing with the Stars to a new cocktail book.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ally Lewber

Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Katie Maloney

With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Sandoval

In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof...locked in a stalemate for the house.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Brock Davies

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

James Kennedy

Recently proclaimed No. 1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Scheana Shay

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

