Feel Like a Star With 58 Gift Ideas From Celebrity Brands- SKIMS, Goop, BEIS, Rhode & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may not have the shopping budget celebrity-level Hanukkah and Christmas gifts, but that doesn't mean you can't shop with some inspiration from your favorite stars. There are so many great gift ideas from celebrity brands at accessible price points.
Bundle up with a warm pullover and matching joggers from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Prioritize your self-care with a skincare set from The Outset by Scarlett Johansson. Love to get glam? There are so many game-changing finds from makeup brands founded by Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga. If you're in a rush to get your gifts by Christmas, there are so many Amazon items that ship fast from brands owned by Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lala Kent.
Have a pop culture moment with these 58 holiday gift ideas from celebrity brands.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Celebrity Brands on Amazon- Honest Beauty, JLo Beauty, Goop, Chamberlain Coffee, Give Them Lala Beauty & More
Honest Beauty Fresh Face Bestsellers Kit
Pamper yourself with bestsellers from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty. The brand's products are effective, gentle, and cruelty-free. This bundle includes the Gentle Gel Cleanser, Hydrogel Cream, Extreme Length Mascara + Primer, Tinted Lip Balm, and Makeup Remover Wipes.
Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen
This product is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use." There are 3 flavors to choose from.
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better... Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before"
goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio ($60 Value)
Get Gwyneth Paltrow-approved beauty with a trio of hydrating lip balms. There's one clear balm and the other 2 deliver a subtle dose of color while they moisturize.
The trio has 4.2K+ Sephora Loves from shoppers and there are 2 color combinations to choose from.
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle
Boil water with this tea kettle inspired by Paris Hilton's longtime catchphrase, "That's hot." The fun part about it is that the hearts change color from black to pink when the kettle is hot.
Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
As someone who barely sleeps, I appreciate hydrating under-eye masks. I have tried so many, but I was truly stopped in my tracks when I used the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads from Millie Bobby Brown's brand Florence by Mills. These are the most-moisturizing under-eye gels I have ever used, hands down. They give me next-level hydration, but they don't slip around on my face. These make me look much more awake than I am, decrease puffiness, eliminate dark circles, and make my skin super soft. They are extra refreshing if you keep them in the fridge.
Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Citrus Variety Pack by Blake Lively
Try a little bit of everything with a 12-can variety pack with sparkling beverages from Blake Lively's brand Betty Buzz.
Skechers Women's Martha Stewart Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-ins-Daylight Sneaker
Step into comfort with these shoes from Martha Stewart's Skechers collab. There are 4 colorways to choose from.
Chamberlain Coffee Variety Cold Brew Singles
Start your day on a delicious note with a sip from Emma Chamberlain's brand Chamberlain Coffee. I have so many favorites from Chamberlain Coffee, but I think this bundle with 5 cold brew flavors is a great gift and the perfect intro to the brand.
Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray
Yes, Amazon really does have everything, including the Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray. It has notes of vanilla, musk, and sugared petals.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask
Repair, restore, and retain your dream tresses with the Kenya Moore Hair Care line, which was started by the one and only Kenya Moore. Bring new life to your hair with the insanely hydrating Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask.
The Woman In Me By Britney Spears
After waiting so long to get Britney Spears' side of the story, I had been looking forward to this book. Britney really comes through with new revelations, vulnerability, and behind-the-scenes details.
The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do by Ayesha Curry
Give a busy person the gift of a simple routine with this book of easy recipes from Ayesha Curry.
Give Them Lala Beauty the Reality Show Eyeshadow Palette
If you want to feel (and look like) a reality TV star, check out this eyeshadow palette from Lala Kent's brand. It has a mix of matte and shimmer shades that you can use individually or blend to create a wide array of looks.
JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask
Get that iconic Jennifer Lopez glow with these sheet masks that brighten, hydrate, and lift the skin, according to the brand.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum For Women
Channel your inner popstar with the Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum. This dreamy fragrance has notes of lavender blossom, pear, and bergamot.
This perfume has 21,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it was included in Amazon's Top 100 gift list for 2023.
Grandeza Hot Sauce 2 Pack
Add some flavor to any meal with Rob Kardashian's Grandeza Hot Sauce.
Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches by Ariana Madix
Feel like a mixologist with these recipes and anecdotes from Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix.
Viva Verano Lashes
Scheana Shay has delivered some iconic eyelash moments on Vanderpump Rules, so it was only natural that she started her own lash line. There are three looks to choose from.
Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Feel Sheet Set
Go to bed (and wake up) feeling like a Bravolebrity with these luxuriously soft sheets designed by Porsha Williams. Amazon has 15 colors and 8 sizes to choose from.
Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit
Perfect your pout with one of these three-piece sets from Lisa Rinna's brand Rinna Beauty. Each bundle has a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss in matching hues.
Barbie Mariah Carey Doll
Pay homage to the queen of Christmas with this iconic Mariah Carey Barbie doll.
Bratz x Kylie Jenner 24-Inch Large-Scale Fashion Doll with Gown, 2 Feet Tall, Amazon Exclusive
This Bratz Doll is a fun tribute to one of Kylie Jenner's most iconic Met Gala looks.
Rainbow High Premium Edition Paris Hilton Collector Doll
This doll is the perfect tribute to the one and only Paris Hilton. It even comes with outfit changes and an adorable dog.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Celebrity Fashion Brands- SKIMS, Good American, BÉIS, Draper James, & More
Good American Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans
Clothes can be tough to gift because of sizing. The Good American Always Fits Collection solves that problem. These jeans from Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand stretch up to 4 sizes, so you always have the perfect fit. I thought it was too good to be true. However, I bought a pair at an all-time high weight, lost 22 pounds, then gained back a few, and I'm still wearing the same jeans through so many fluctuations. The hype is so real with this collection. Specifically, I adore the Good American Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover and SKIMS Knit Unisex Jogger
I have so many pieces from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. The Cozy Collection is an absolute favorite with the softest fabric ever. You'll want to live in this plush material. This pullover and matching joggers set is perfect for the holidays.
Uncommon James Vintage 5 Layered Ring Set
This 5-ring set is the perfect way to jumpstart your jewelry collection. Stack them together, rock them individually, or mix them in with pieces you already have. Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James always comes through.
BÉIS The Light-up Travel Mirror in Black
I love Shay Mitchell's BÉIS for its suitcases and travel bags, but don't forget the accessories. BÉIS really has you covered with all the travel essentials. Slip this mirror in your pocket so you can touch up your look when you're on-the-go. It has 3 light settings and rechargeable battery.
Talentless Core Crossbody Bag
Scott Disick's Talentless is famous for its cozy lounge pieces, but don't sleep on the other products. This crossbody bag is a daily essential.
Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sunflower Blink 182 T-Shirt
Fan out over Blink-182 with a comfy t-shirt from Kourtney Kardashian's boohoo collab.
Draper James Sara Pajama Set in Light Pink Gingham
This darling pink gingham pajamas set is a comfy, and useful gift for all the Reese Witherspoon fans out there (i.e. everyone). There are 3 additional prints available.
Athleta Salutation Bodysuit
Warning: if you don't like getting outfit compliments, this jumpsuit isn't for you. Everyone will adore this look from Simone Biles' Athleta collab. You will love wearing it because it's just as comfy as it is cute since it's made from buttery soft fabric that is supportive without restriction. This outfit feels like gentle hug and it has a built-in bra for added support. Plus, there are pockets to stash your small essentials.
There are 3 colors to choose from in standard, petite, and tall lengths.
G by Giuliana Black Label Double Breasted Teddy Coat
You'll love this cozy teddy coat from Giuliana Rancic line's so much that you'll wish for winter all year round. There are 5 colors to choose from.
Andie Swim Mindy x Andie The Bermuda Top
Bring some cheer poolside with this underwired bikini top from Mindy Kaling's Andie Swim collab. It is equal parts supportive and stylish, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.
Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle x The PJ Place
Influencer Alix Earle and her sister Ashtin Earle prove that matching pajamas with your family can be so chic.
Brady Brand Cool Touch Striped Polo
Get a golf shirt from Tom Brady's Brad Brand. It is made from high-performance fabrics with brrr° cooling technology to keep you sweat-free so you can focus on your game.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Add a retro touch to your wardrobe with some premium leather sneakers from Michael Jordan's eponymous brand.
Curry Brand Men's Curry Greatest Hoodie
This Curry Brand hoodie is water-resistant and warm with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.
Thorne Dynasty Forbidden Truths Double Drop Earrings
Make your classic pearl earring jealous with this edgy style from Bella Thorne's brand.
Abbott Lyon Heather Rae El Moussa Triple Band Hoop Earrings
Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa's Gift Edit with Abbott Lyon full of jewelry and personalized presents. Get three times the style with these triple hoop earrings that come in gold and silver.
Windsor So Fur It Faux Fur Collared Jacket
Add some glamour to your wardrobe with a faux fur coat from Megan Moroney's Windsor collab. You can also get this in black.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Celebrity Beauty Brands- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Rhode, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Cosmetics & More
Rhode The Glazing Kit
If you want that dewy, glazed Hailey Bieber skin, she created this set. The bundle has the super hydrating Glazing Milk, the dewy Peptide Glazing Fluid and two lip treatments in vanilla and salted caramel. Pro tip: the Peptide Glazing Fluid adds a dewy glow to bare skin and over makeup.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of my favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick
This color-changing blush adapts to flatter every skin tone. You can also wear it as a lip color.
KORA Organics Brightening Trio
Get bright, glowing skin with this trio of highly effective products from Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics: Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser, Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, and Turmeric Glow Moisturizer.
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer
Get the look of a lip gloss and the staying power of a lip stain with this shiny, transfer-proof lipstick that you'll never have to reapply. Trust me.
Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm + Makeup Remover
Stop scrubbing off your makeup. Instead, use this hydrating cleansing balm created by Alicia Keys. It gets my face super clean without any irritation or stripping my skin.
The Outset By Scarlett Johansson Daily Essentials Travel Set
Reset your skincare routine with this bundle from The Outset By Scarlett Johansson. It has a 10-day supply of products, which is great for travel too. The 3-step routine has the Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser (which is my absolute favorite as someone with super sensitive skin) along with the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum and Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer.
Kylie Skin Lips Trio
Lip care should be top of mind with the harsh winter weather. Exfoliate, hydrate, and smooth your lips with these self-care essentials I've been obsessed with. This bundle has a sugar lip scrub, hydrating mask, and lip oil.
SKKN BY KIM Mini Face Duo
Get rid of dead skin cells and get a baby smooth complexion with this winter savior from Kim Kardashian's skincare line. This set has a powerful (yet gentle) resurfacing mask and a hydrating face cream that your skin will just love.
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Mini Stylers Bundle
Stock up on your curly hair essentials from Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross with this mini set. It's the perfect introduction to the brand. Plus, these are great for traveling or your gym bag.
Barker Wellness Co Kourtney x Barker Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes
Remind your loved ones to prioritize self-care with bath flakes from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Barker Wellness collab. This formula reduces inflammation with ingredients that detoxify, rejuvenate, and hydrate the skin, per the brand.
CAY SKIN Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 with Sea Moss and Hyaluronic Acid
Skincare isn't just about your face. Moisturize your body quickly and easily with this amazing mist from Winnie Harlow's CAY SKIN. This is one of those gifts you didn't know you needed and will end up using all the time.
Wild Rose Beauty Daily Glow Moisturizer
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans saw Whitney Rose rebrand her skincare line on the show. Now, you can get bright, hydrated skin when you add the Daily Glow Moisturizer to your beauty routine.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Celebrity Home Brands- Kelly Clarkson Home, Safely, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen & More
Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Velvet Hand-Curated Task Chair
This velvet chair is great for an office or even in your bathroom to create a glam vanity setup. It comes in 16 colors.
Safely Bright Candle
Create an ambiance and awaken your senses with the Bright Candle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely. The fragrance has notes of rose, grapefruit, cassis, amber, and cedar wood.
La Dame by Karen Huger 3-Wick Candle Bohemian Fire
Feel like the Grande Dame of your hometown with this elegant 3-wick candle from Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger. She talked a lot of game about 3-wick candles and she knocked it out of the park with this one.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Chop-Chop Teak Cutting Board
Step up your food prep with a wood cutting board that has carved grooves to dock your tablet or phone so you can follow your favorite recipes with ease.
BFF Collection Set of 2 Large & Small Acrylic Trays
Celebrate Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling's friendship by shopping their home line, which is available at QVC. These acrylic trays are decorative, functional, and versatile. Put one on your coffee table, ottoman, kitchen table, bathroom counter, or anywhere else you want some elegant storage.
Want to do more celeb-inspired shopping? You'll love these picks from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Holiday Shop.