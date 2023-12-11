Ariana Madix Reveals the Real Reason She and Ex Tom Sandoval Haven't Sold Their House

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ing the brakes on the sale of his and Ariana Madix's L.A. home.
Nine months after the Vanderpump Rules stars' bitter breakup over Sandoval's affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Madix recently shared an update on her and the TomTom co-owner's current living situation.
"During the time that I've been on Dancing With the Stars and preparing for it, I, for the most part, have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things," she explained on Watch What Happens Live Dec. 10, "but I regularly go back and forth. I'm working on the situation with the ownership with the house."
She then seemingly called out a real estate associate, adding, "I would love for that to be resolved quickly, so if Joe Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that would be great."
Unfortunately, Madix and her former partner of nearly a decade aren't seeing eye to eye when it comes to dividing up their assets.
"We own it equally, so whatever happens with it has to be agreed upon between both owners—hence the issue," the 38-year-old explained. "I want to sell it, he does not."
Despite their ongoing property problems, Madix has been on the receiving end of immense success since the scandal with her impressive DWTS stint, appearences on Love Island, opening her and Katie Maloney's new sandwich shop and a new cocktail book.
So, when WWHL host Andy Cohen asked the Bravo star if Sandoval's cheating was, "in a weird way, the best thing that ever happened" to her, Madix had an epic response.
"I think the universe just said, 'Girl, you're on the wrong path,' and pushed me over," she replied with a giant smile. "Thank you, universe!"
Madix's update comes nearly one week after Sandoval confirmed he and his ex still aren't on good terms following their march split.
"We don't talk," the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman shared on the Dec. 7 episode of the Two T's in a Pod podcast. "We have a go-between, whether it's my assistant or a friend."
He also threw some shade at Madix amid her ongoing success.
"Every single month, all the bills come out of my accounts," the 40-year-old claimed. "The mortgage comes out of my account every month. So, while Ariana's shooting all these ads, she's six months behind in bills."
