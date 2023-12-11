Ariana Madix Reveals the Real Reason She and Ex Tom Sandoval Haven't Sold Their House

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ing the brakes on the sale of his and Ariana Madix's L.A. home.

Nine months after the Vanderpump Rules stars' bitter breakup over Sandoval's affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Madix recently shared an update on her and the TomTom co-owner's current living situation.

"During the time that I've been on Dancing With the Stars and preparing for it, I, for the most part, have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things," she explained on Watch What Happens Live Dec. 10, "but I regularly go back and forth. I'm working on the situation with the ownership with the house."

She then seemingly called out a real estate associate, adding, "I would love for that to be resolved quickly, so if Joe Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that would be great."

Unfortunately, Madix and her former partner of nearly a decade aren't seeing eye to eye when it comes to dividing up their assets.