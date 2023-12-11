LeBron James Supports Son Bronny at USC Basketball Debut After Health Scare

LeBron James is cheering his son on from the sidelines.
The Los Angeles Lakers star watched his eldest son Bronny make his college basketball debut Dec. 10, five months after the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California.
And the 38-year-old—who also shares kids Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 9, with wife Savannah James, 37—was sure to document his son's monumental game against the Long Beach State 49ers by recording it from the courtside alongside their family.
As LeBron wrote on Instagram following the game, "Young king in the spotlight for USC debut."
Although the USC fans were buzzing with excitement at Bronny's return to the court, the Trojans ultimately fell to the 49ers 84 to 79.
But Bronny kept his spirits high and showed gratitude to his loved ones afterward.
"I just want to say I'm thankful for everything," the college student—who missed the first eight games amid his recovery—said during the post-game conference. "The Mayo Clinic and everything they helped me with; my parents and siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life.
Reflecting on his journey back to the court, the point guard added, "I just want to give appreciation to everyone who has helped me through this."
The cardiac arrest, which left LeBron's eldest in the hospital for three days in July, was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, the James family shared in an August statement.
And the NBA player has shared just how difficult it was to see Bronny go through such a serious health scare.
"To see what he had to go through, or what he's been through, over the last few months, you know, it's been a lot," he explained during an October press conference. "I can only imagine how it's been for him, because it's been a lot for me, it's been a lot for our family."
But LeBron emphasized how resilient his son had been during his recovery.
"You wouldn't even know he had what he had because of how well he's moving," he continued. "How vibrant he is. It's just a beautiful thing to be able to have him where he is today."