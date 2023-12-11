LeBron James Supports Son Bronny at USC Basketball Debut After Health Scare

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James is cheering his son on from the sidelines.

The Los Angeles Lakers star watched his eldest son Bronny make his college basketball debut Dec. 10, five months after the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

And the 38-year-old—who also shares kids Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 9, with wife Savannah James, 37—was sure to document his son's monumental game against the Long Beach State 49ers by recording it from the courtside alongside their family.

As LeBron wrote on Instagram following the game, "Young king in the spotlight for USC debut."

Although the USC fans were buzzing with excitement at Bronny's return to the court, the Trojans ultimately fell to the 49ers 84 to 79.

But Bronny kept his spirits high and showed gratitude to his loved ones afterward.

"I just want to say I'm thankful for everything," the college student—who missed the first eight games amid his recovery—said during the post-game conference. "The Mayo Clinic and everything they helped me with; my parents and siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life.