This Is Not A Drill! Abercrombie Is Having A Major Sale With Up to 50% Off Their Most Loved Pieces

When it comes to finding pieces that are both trendy and timeless, Abercrombie is hands down the best place to shop. We don't how they do it, but they somehow manage to put out clothes that fit the latest TikTok trends you see all over your for you page and that will still look good a few years down the road, which makes their sometimes not-so-affordable price tag totally worth it. Even if you wear a $100 pair of pants on a weekly (or daily, we won't judge) basis, it never hurts to snag a good deal whenever possible, and lucky for you that's exactly the case because Abercrombie's sale that's happening right now is too good to miss out on.
With up to 50% off everything from pants, denim, skirts, shirts, dresses, and jumpsuits, now is the time to shop at Abercrombie without breaking the bank. From their viral Curve Love line that looks good one everyone to the perfect going out tops (yes, those are still very much a thing) and holiday-worth ensembles, these are some the best picks from Abercrombie's sale that will still be totally stylish a year from now. But be sure to hurry, because these deals will only be live for a few more days and things are selling out fast. Read on for major savings.
Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant
These sexy vegan leather pants from their Curve Love line are giving major rockstar vibes and we are so here for it. With their relaxed 90s fit, these pants come in four lengths from extra short to long. They also come in dark brown or metallic silver.
Corduroy Shirt Jacket
This comfy shacket is the perfect finishing touch to any casual outfit. It's made from soft velour corduroy and has chest pockets and snap buttons. It also comes in sage green.
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Try Abercrombie's famous Curve Love jeans. These have a relaxed 90s-inspired fit and a high rise waistband that looks good with every top. Choose from nine colors that are currently on sale and five lengths for a custom fit.
Emerson Ruched Strapless Jumpsuit
This elegant jumpsuit is just the outfit to wear to any upcoming holiday parties. It has a layered, ruched bodice, stretchy smocked back panels for a comfy fit, removable spaghetti straps, and pockets. Also available in black, this jumpsuit comes in petite, regular, and tall lengths.
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Brushed Suiting Pant
Everybody needs a pair of tailored pants, and these just happen to be half off. They have a comfy, elastic waistband, beautiful pleating, and a flowy wide leg silhouette. Choose from three colors and short, regular, or long lengths.
Long-Sleeve Ottoman Squareneck Bodysuit
This waist-snatching bodysuit, which is 50% off, easily pairs with pants or skirts alike. It has a square neckline and is made from a ribbed knit material that sculpts and shapes. It's available in four stunning shades.
Satin Sculpt Squareneck Set Top
With its corset-inspired silhouette, this satin top is sure to become a closet staple that makes getting dressed for a night out so much easier. Instantly elevating any pair of jeans, this top boasts wide adjustable straps and a flattering square neckline. It comes in four amazing colors.
Tuckable Easy Turtleneck Sweater
Can you ever really have too many sweaters? The answer is no, especially when it's this relaxed-fitting turtleneck. It has ribbed detailing along the neck, cuffs, and the split hem. Choose from 10 lovely neutral colors.
Long-Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt
Upgrade your button-up collection with this long-sleeve satin one which has such an elegant vibe to it thanks to its classic collar and relaxed fit. Choose from four colors that are currently on sale.
The A&F Giselle Pleated Mini Dress
This show-stopping mini dress is sure to get you all the compliments. With its deep-v neckline, adjustable straps, and all over pleating, you'll definitely want to have this satin dress in your arsenal to pull out for fancy events.
Crepe Draped Midi Skirt
You'll look oh-so chic in this midi-skirt, which has beautiful draping. It's made from a unique jersey crepe fabric, has a high-rise waist, and cheeky side slit that pairs well with heels or boots.
