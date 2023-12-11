Allison Holker Honors Late Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Allison Holker continues to celebrate her and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' love.
The choreographer recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the So You Think You Can Dance alum on what would've been their 10th wedding anniversary.
"We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever," the dancer wrote in her post on Dec. 10. "On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love."
Allison's post—which featured a black and white image from the pair's wedding day in 2013—received a flood of comments from fans and friends. Ellen DeGeneres—whose show Stephen was previously a DJ and co-executive producer for—commented, "Sending you love."
Julianne Hough shared some heart emojis, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote, "Your beauty and strength are incredible. His light will always shine through you."
Stephen—who shared daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 4, and son Maddox, 7 with Allison—died by suicide last December, just days after their wedding anniversary. Since then, Allison has kept fans updated on her healing journey.
"Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date," the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "Keep believing and keep dancing through."
Allison—who was known to share dancing videos with her husband—also posted her first dancing clip since his passing with her daughter Weslie in August. The 35-year-old posted the video to her TikTok account, and quipped, "When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe," in the post.
In September, the family celebrated the late dancer's life on what would have been his 41st birthday "Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she wrote on Sept. 29 alongside a photo of Stephen's grave. "We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together."
Keep reading to revisit Allison and Stephen's family album.