Allison Holker Honors Late Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Allison Holker shared a heartfelt message for what would have been her and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' 10th wedding anniversary—and the first since his death.

Watch: Allison Holker Talks Kids Coping After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Allison Holker continues to celebrate her and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' love.

The choreographer recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the So You Think You Can Dance alum on what would've been their 10th wedding anniversary. 

"We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever," the dancer wrote in her post on Dec. 10. "On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love."

Allison's post—which featured a black and white image from the pair's wedding day in 2013—received a flood of comments from fans and friends. Ellen DeGeneres—whose show Stephen was previously a DJ and co-executive producer for—commented, "Sending you love." 

Julianne Hough shared some heart emojis, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote, "Your beauty and strength are incredible. His light will always shine through you."

photos
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss': Romance Rewind

Stephen—who shared daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 4, and son Maddox, 7 with Allison—died by suicide last December, just days after their wedding anniversary. Since then, Allison has kept fans updated on her healing journey.

"Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date," the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "Keep believing and keep dancing through."

Allison—who was known to share dancing videos with her husband—also posted her first dancing clip since his passing with her daughter Weslie in August. The 35-year-old posted the video to her TikTok account, and quipped, "When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe," in the post. 

Instagram (allisonholker)

In September, the family celebrated the late dancer's life on what would have been his 41st birthday "Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she wrote on Sept. 29 alongside a photo of Stephen's grave. "We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together."

Keep reading to revisit Allison and Stephen's family album.

Instagram/Allison Holker

Homecoming

Allison posted a photo of daughter Weslie heading to her high school homecoming dance in October 2023.

TikTok / Allison Holker
Dance Return

Allison shared her first new dance video since Stephen's death, appearing in a TikTok with daughter Weslie in August 2023. The two danced to a remix of "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Family Movie Night

Allison appeared with kids Weslie, Maddox and Zaia at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in May 2023.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Thanksgiving 2022

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," Stephen wrote on Instagram in November 2022. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours. #bossfamily #turkeyday."

Instagram / Allison Holker
Happy Halloween 2022

The family dressed up as the Addams Family.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Father's Day 2022

"Happy Father's Day!!!!" Stephen wrote on Instagram in June 2022. "Being a father to these three incredible children has been the greatest gift and duty ever. Big love to all the fathers and father figures out there. I hope you are showered in love today!! #fathersday"

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Father's Day Photo

Stephen appeared with Allison, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia on Father's Day 2022.

Happy 6th Birthday Maddox

Stephen appeared with son Maddox in March on the child's 6th birthday in March 2022.

"Happy birthday son," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't believe this little prince Boss is already 6 years old. Where has the time gone. When did he get so tall? So smart? So capable and self reliant. Too quickly is the answer. But I couldn't be more proud of the light he continues to bring to the world. Also, how everyday he is teaching me to be a better father and man…….as I'm teaching him. It's a beautiful cycle."

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy Holidays 2021

Ho Ho Ho!

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Dance 2021

The family members wore matching Children's Place holiday PJs and showcase their dance moves in September 2021.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy Halloween 2021

Sunny day...

TikTok / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Father-Son Dance 2021

Stephen danced with son Maddox.

TikTok / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Dance

The two danced with their son Maddox in January 2021.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Movie Night 2020

The two appeared with their kids Weslie and Maddox at the premiere of Disney's Mulan reboot.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy New Year 2020

On New Year's Eve 2019, Allison shared this photo of herself with Stephen and youngest kids Maddox and Zaia, and reflected on their love story.

"An incredible decade!!" she wrote on Instagram. "In this decade, Weslie and I moved to LA, I met Stephen and fell in love , we got married, we explored the world, we have amazing memories from our careers, I was able to create & grow with dance on SYTYCD, HIT THE FLOOR and DWTS. Hosted DISNEYS FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS. My favorite part was growing our family, having our beautiful children! #decade #newyearseve #funtolookback #life #love #experience #memories #newyork @sir_twitch_alot."

Instagram / Allison Holker
Bump and Grind

At 40 weeks pregnant and due to give birth to their daughter Zaia any day, Allison shared this video of herself dancing with Boss in November 2019.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Movie Night 2019

The two appeared with their kids Weslie and Maddox at the premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Movie Night 2018

The couple and their kids Weslie and Maddox attended the premiere of Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet in Hollywood.

