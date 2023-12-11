Allison Holker Honors Late Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Allison Holker Talks Kids Coping After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Allison Holker continues to celebrate her and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' love.

The choreographer recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the So You Think You Can Dance alum on what would've been their 10th wedding anniversary.

"We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever," the dancer wrote in her post on Dec. 10. "On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love."

Allison's post—which featured a black and white image from the pair's wedding day in 2013—received a flood of comments from fans and friends. Ellen DeGeneres—whose show Stephen was previously a DJ and co-executive producer for—commented, "Sending you love."

Julianne Hough shared some heart emojis, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote, "Your beauty and strength are incredible. His light will always shine through you."