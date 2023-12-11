Cardi B Confirms She's Single After Offset Breakup

It appears Cardi B and Offset are no longer living their best life together.
The "Bartier Cardi" rapper has confirmed her split from the Migos member.
After wondering in a recent Instagram Live if her fans had been "getting clues" about the split from her social media posts or who she follows online, Cardi set the record straight on where she and Offset stand.
"I've been single for a minute now," she said in a clip of the Live reshared by Pop Crave, "but I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."
And the Grammy winner noted she's looking forward to a new start. "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open," she continued. "I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."
The announcement comes days after fans noticed Cardi and Offset, both 31, had unfollowed each other on social media and she posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories.
"You know when you just out grow relationships," the "Money" artist wrote in a Dec. 4 Instagram Stories post, later adding, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"
Cardi B and Offset privately tied the knot in 2017. And while their red carpet PDA and luxurious gifts to each other would often make headlines, so would rumors about their marriage.
Cardi and Offset initially split in 2018 shortly after the birth of their daughter Kulture, 5. The Father of 4 rapper had been at the center of cheating rumors at the time and issued a public apology. By early 2019, Cardi confirmed the two were "working things out." However, they continued to experience ups and down—with her filing for divorce in 2020 and calling it off months later.
In addition to Kulture, the stars are parents to son Wave, 2. Offset also has three children from previous relationships. Months after Wave's birth, Cardi suggested she and Offset were going strong.
"Of course we went through some challenges," she told E! News in November 2021. "We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier. I really feel like [it's] not even just like marriage, it's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'"
