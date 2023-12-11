Cardi B Confirms She's Single After Offset Breakup

Watch : Cardi B Sparks Offset Breakup Rumors

It appears Cardi B and Offset are no longer living their best life together.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper has confirmed her split from the Migos member.

After wondering in a recent Instagram Live if her fans had been "getting clues" about the split from her social media posts or who she follows online, Cardi set the record straight on where she and Offset stand.

"I've been single for a minute now," she said in a clip of the Live reshared by Pop Crave, "but I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

And the Grammy winner noted she's looking forward to a new start. "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open," she continued. "I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."