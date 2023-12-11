NFL’s Tony Romo Refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s “Wife” During Chiefs Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Romance Timeline With Travis Kelce

Her heart's been borrowed and his has been blue, but it doesn't mean they've yet found their something new.

Taylor Swift attended yet another NFL game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, during which the announcers seemed to make an odd call—and not one about the on-field happenings. During the Dec. 10 match up that saw the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at home in Arrowhead Stadium, announcer Tony Romo had a new name for the Grammy winner.

"As you see," the former Cowboys quarterback began, after the cameras showed Taylor cheering in Travis' VIP box, "Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift in the audience."

To which fellow announcer Jim Nantz chimed in, correcting him, "Not yet."

Because while yes, the new couple seems to be living in a lavender haze, there has been no word that the two are looking for a white veil occasion anytime soon. But in the meantime, it does look like the "Speak Now" singer is enjoying her newfound love for the NFL. This game against the Bills marked Taylor's sixth that she's attended in support of Travis.