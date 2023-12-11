NFL’s Tony Romo Refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s “Wife” During Chiefs Game

Her heart's been borrowed and his has been blue, but it doesn't mean they've yet found their something new.
Taylor Swift attended yet another NFL game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, during which the announcers seemed to make an odd call—and not one about the on-field happenings. During the Dec. 10 match up that saw the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at home in Arrowhead Stadium, announcer Tony Romo had a new name for the Grammy winner.
"As you see," the former Cowboys quarterback began, after the cameras showed Taylor cheering in Travis' VIP box, "Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift in the audience."
To which fellow announcer Jim Nantz chimed in, correcting him, "Not yet."
Because while yes, the new couple seems to be living in a lavender haze, there has been no word that the two are looking for a white veil occasion anytime soon. But in the meantime, it does look like the "Speak Now" singer is enjoying her newfound love for the NFL. This game against the Bills marked Taylor's sixth that she's attended in support of Travis.
And while Kansas City ultimately lost, it doesn't mean Taylor would have wanted to be anywhere else. After all, supporting each other is all part of the couple's love story.
In fact, their love story began earlier than fans realized, with the pair officially dating by the time Taylor attended her first game back in September, the Midnights artist recently revealed.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor said of her game attendance to TIME for her Person of the Year feature. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
