Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “Cozy” Date Night at Wonka Premiere

Watch : Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Wonka Event

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's latest date night was a real sweet treat.



The Kardashians star and her mom Kris Jenner were on hand to support the Wonka star at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. Before heading into the theater, the 27-year-old spent time taking pics with fans, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News, and once inside, Timothée helped introduced the movie alongside his fellow castmates including Hugh Grant.



During the debut, Kylie and Kris sat alongside Timothée in the audience, per the eyewitness, with the couple at one point getting "very cozy." Not to mention, the mother-daughter seemed to be "loving the movie," as Kylie joined the audience to clap after a couple of the musical numbers.



This isn't the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder—who began sparking romance rumors with the Dune star in early April—got a golden ticket in support of the actor's new movie. In fact, the couple's latest date night comes two weeks after the 26-year-old jetted overseas to London for the film's after-party.