Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “Cozy” Date Night at Wonka Premiere

Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner were front and center in support of Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka movie premiere in Los Angeles. Get the exclusive details on their date night.

By Kisha Forde Dec 11, 2023 1:39 PM
Watch: Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Wonka Event

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's latest date night was a real sweet treat.
 
The Kardashians star and her mom Kris Jenner were on hand to support the Wonka star at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. Before heading into the theater, the 27-year-old spent time taking pics with fans, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News, and once inside, Timothée helped introduced the movie alongside his fellow castmates including Hugh Grant.
 
During the debut, Kylie and Kris sat alongside Timothée in the audience, per the eyewitness, with the couple at one point getting "very cozy." Not to mention, the mother-daughter seemed to be "loving the movie," as Kylie joined the audience to clap after a couple of the musical numbers.
 
This isn't the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder—who began sparking romance rumors with the Dune star in early April—got a golden ticket in support of the actor's new movie. In fact, the couple's latest date night comes two weeks after the 26-year-old jetted overseas to London for the film's after-party.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Star-Studded NYC Date Night 

But that's not all, as Kylie and Timothée have turned heads while stepping out together on multiple occasions beforehand, including another date night at a Saturday Night Live after-party, their outing at the US Open and a Parisian date night during the city's Fashion Week in September.

Not to mention, their first public appearance together came later that month, with the duo sealing their romance with a kiss at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles. 

Keep reading for a look back at Timothée and Kylie's relationship timeline.

Live From New York: November 2023

...it's Kylie and Timothée. The pair arrive separately at the SNL after-party after the actor hosts the show.

WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards: November 2023

The two are all smiles on their date night.

Desire for Private Life: Oct. 2023

When Kylie's level of fame was brought up during Timothée's recent discussion with GQ about privacy, he responded with a laugh.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he said, referencing the show's parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

Courtside Kiss: Sept. 2023

Kylie and Timmy continued packing on the PDA at the US Open on Sept. 10.

Making It Official: Sept. 2023

After packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, the pair attended a star-studded New York Fashion Week dinner together.

Going Strong: Aug. 2023

E! News confirmed in August that the Kardashians star and the Dune actor were still an item, despite reports claiming they’d called it quits.

Romance Rumors: April 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022.

