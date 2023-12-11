Here's What to Give the Man in Your Life to Sneakily Upgrade His Style For the Holidays

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ah, the holidays, when we get together with family and loved ones and give them special gifts they'll enjoy (or urgently need). If you're anything like us, then you conveniently use the gift-giving season to slowly but surely gift the man in your life fashion staples they don't know they need (yet). Unfortunately, sometimes men need a little extra help in the fashion department, and that's why we're here to help (even if they want us to or not). Whether it's your stubborn dad who refuses to let go of his pants from the ‘80s or your partner who's hesitant to try out new trends that're out of his comfort zone, gifting them clothes during the holidays is a great way to encourage them to wear staple pieces they wouldn't normally go out of their way to buy for themselves.
While yes, there's always the exception, but if the man in your life does need some extra guidance to stay on-trend or create a capsule wardrobe, there's nothing wrong with throwing in an extra gift that'll help them find their own trendy and personal style, especially for partners (the girlfriend effect is REAL girlies). We of course recommend sneaking this fashion gift along with the other gifts they've wished for, basically using it as an extra cute gift they can't refuse (and are hopefully willing to try). But trust us from personal experience, this is how to sneakily upgrade their fashion without them fully realizing it. So, if you're looking for staples they can casually implement into their wardrobe, keep scrolling for our top fashion picks they'll grow to love and appreciate. You can thank us later besties.
Handcrafted Button-Through Sweater Polo
Handcrafted knit polos have recently risen in popularity, and have quickly become a great way to incorporate texture into your everyday wardrobe. This button-through sweater polo from Abercrombie can be worn over a plain t-shirt or as is, and comes in four other colors and patterns to choose from—although we can't keep our eyes off this neutral navy one that goes with everything!
Fuzzy Abstract Cropped Cardigan
This cropped-length knit features a button-up front, on-trend abstract art-inspired pattern, and banded hem and cuffs, ensuring a stylish and cozy addition to any wardrobe. It's also available in two other neutral patterns.
Modern Khakis in Baggy Fit with GapFlex
If they already have enough jeans in their wardrobe, help them learn to incorporate other types of pants like these modern khakis from Gap. Not only are they extra comfortable thanks to their special stretch waistband (which they'll surely appreciate), they're also a great staple piece to include in their capsule wardrobe since it can be paired with any basic.
Kleman Padror VV Suede Derby
Drawing inspiration from the '90s original Padror VV designed for SNCF railway workers, these shoes are a workwear classic that every dad will enthusiastically embrace. Featuring unwavering durability, a distinctive boxy moc toe, and a robust sole, these timeless shoes guarantee years of wear—perfect whether they're heading into the field for work or catching up with friends for dinner, ensuring they stay stylish every step of the way.
Flint and Tinder Speckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Every guy deserves a reliable sweater, and we've found the perfect (and stylish) gift for the man in your life. Crafted with the unmatched softness of merino wool, this crewneck sweater not only feels cozy against the skin but also surpasses cotton pullovers in natural temperature regulation. Combine that with its stylish speckled charm, and you've got the ultimate go-to for staying comfortable and on-trend, no matter where his plans take him in chilly weather.
Ethan Pack
If accessories are out of their comfort zone, this Ethan Pack from Coach Outlet is a great way to ease them into wearing bags they can take anywhere. It's the ultimate fusion of a backpack and a belt bag, designed to sling effortlessly across their back. All they have to do is just store all their main essentials, clip it, and go!
Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket
Elevate any outfit with this Relaxed Trucker jacket from Levi's, a timeless piece that transcends seasons and trends. Designed to be worn forever, its loose fit in the body and shoulders offers an effortlessly relaxed look, making it the epitome of versatile, easy-going style that the man in your life will soon be rocking all the time.
ABC Pull-On Pant
Unless they've been living under a rock, then they've definitely heard of Lululemons' famous ABC Pull-On pants all men can't seem to get enough of. Not only are these leveled-up sweatpants versatile, comfy, and don't even look like sweatpants, they're also available in five other colors which can be paired with anything.
Dr. Martens Unisex Soft Toe Slip Resistant Oxford
Step up their Oxford game with a pair of these iconic docs. They can be dressed up or down, and will soon become a staple they reach for all the time (especially after they break these bad boys in).
Coach Text Knit Beanie
Made from 100% merino wool, the man in your life won't be able to resist this Coach Text knit beanie once they realize how it instantly takes their winter fits up a notch. If they tend to shy away from patterns in clothing, this is an excellent way to gradually introduce some through accessories into their new wardrobe.
