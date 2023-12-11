Here's What to Give the Man in Your Life to Sneakily Upgrade His Style For the Holidays

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ah, the holidays, when we get together with family and loved ones and give them special gifts they'll enjoy (or urgently need). If you're anything like us, then you conveniently use the gift-giving season to slowly but surely gift the man in your life fashion staples they don't know they need (yet). Unfortunately, sometimes men need a little extra help in the fashion department, and that's why we're here to help (even if they want us to or not). Whether it's your stubborn dad who refuses to let go of his pants from the ‘80s or your partner who's hesitant to try out new trends that're out of his comfort zone, gifting them clothes during the holidays is a great way to encourage them to wear staple pieces they wouldn't normally go out of their way to buy for themselves.

While yes, there's always the exception, but if the man in your life does need some extra guidance to stay on-trend or create a capsule wardrobe, there's nothing wrong with throwing in an extra gift that'll help them find their own trendy and personal style, especially for partners (the girlfriend effect is REAL girlies). We of course recommend sneaking this fashion gift along with the other gifts they've wished for, basically using it as an extra cute gift they can't refuse (and are hopefully willing to try). But trust us from personal experience, this is how to sneakily upgrade their fashion without them fully realizing it. So, if you're looking for staples they can casually implement into their wardrobe, keep scrolling for our top fashion picks they'll grow to love and appreciate. You can thank us later besties.