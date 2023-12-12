These 22 UGG Styles Are on Sale for Less Than $100 and They Make Great Holiday Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Opening up a Hanukkah or Christmas gift can induce a complex wave of emotions in mere seconds. You're excited to see what's in the box, nervous you won't like it, and trying to be polite and grateful to the person who generously spent time and money shopping for your gift. One gift that never disappoints? A pair of UGGs. For the most part, people's shoe sizes don't fluctuate, so you don't have that same worry that comes with purchasing clothes for someone else. And, above all else UGG just comes through with fashionable and functional styles that deliver unmatched comfort.
Here's the problem: price tags. If I could have every pair of UGG shoes, I would be elated, but that's just not gonna work for my budget. That's why I'm always searching, scrolling, and clicking for UGG discounts. I did all the work so you don't have to. Here are the best UGG deals right now with boots, slides, slippers, and more all under $100 from Nordstrom Rack, Zappos, Amazon, Dillard's, Saks Off Fifth, Journeys, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Victoria's Secret, and more.
The Best UGG Deals Right Now
UGG Josefene Short Boot
These short boots are a wardrobe staple. Choose from chestnut and black.
UGG Pearle UGGplush Scuff Slipper
Slide into comfort with these luxuriously plush shoes. Wear them when you're out and about or when you're just chilling around the house. You'll want them on at all times.
This style comes in a handful of colorways.
UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Booties
Rain boots are a much more versatile shoe than you may have realized. I wear them when it's raining, snowing, or when it isn't raining and there are puddles all over. Stay dry and look cute with the UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Booties.
Amazon has 9 colorways. Dillard's has these in red and grey. Zappos has 7 colorways.
UGG Clugette Knit Scuff Slipper
The UGG Clugette Knit Scuff Slippers kind of look like a knit sweater, but for your feet. They are lined with recycled wool that feels like a heavenly cushion. Get a pair in both colors.
UGG Scuffette II Slipper
These aren't on sale, but they're an honorable mention on my list because they're under $100 and so classic. They are comfy and iconic. There are tons of colors to choose from. This style has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Foamo Slides
Don't have FOMO, try the Foamo. The UGG Foamo Slides are made from a cushy, molded foam that gets more comfortable with each wear.
UGG Jella Clear Slides
Take it back to the '90s with a pair of clear jelly slides. These comfy slides are on sale in yellow, black, and pink.
UGG La Cloud Sport Sandals
Want that "walking on clouds" level of comfort? Here you go. You'll never turn back once you start wearing the UGG La Cloud Sport Sandals.
UGG Sport Yeah Clog
The UGG Sport Yeah Clogs are versatile, water-resistant, and your new go-to since they're insanely comfortable.
Get them in white from Victoria's Secret. Zappos has these in black, white, red, and turquoise. Amazon shoppers can get this style in pink, turquise, red, yellow, black, and white.
UGG Aww Yeah Slingback Platform Sandals
Treat your feet to some irresistible comfort. A shopper reviewed, "I absolutely love them!! And when I stepped into them I was surprised at how comfortable they were. I immediately went to my closet to put together some outfits to wear them with. Highly recommend these."
UGG Alameda Suede Ankle Boots
UGG boots meet sneakers with these shoes. They provide exceptional warmth during the coldest temperatures and unrivaled comfort.
UGG Ashton Nubuck Platform Sandals
SOS: the UGG Ashton Nubuck Platform Sandals are on sale for 60% off. These come in olive green, black, and tan.
UGG The UGG Lug Waterproof Leather Lace-Up Boots
Shoes don't have to be functional or fashionable. Opt for both with UGG's The Lug. They're effortlessly cool with performance features you'll appreciate. They're made from waterproof and water-repellent materials and you'll be ready to take on any terrain with that lug sole.
Get them in black, white, olive green, and sand from Dillard's, Amazon, and Zappos.
UGG Drizlita Glitter Waterproof Rain Booties Glitter Grey
Don't let stormy weather rain on your parade. Add some shine to your rain day wardrobe with these adorable glittery boots.
UGG Drizlita Glitter Waterproof Rain Booties Glitter Glam
Get your shine on and stay dry with these white glittery rain boots.
UGG Alameda Mid Zip Suede Sneakers
Slip into practicality with a pair of shoes that combines everything you love about UGG boots and sneakers. The zipper on the side also comes in clutch for a quick change.
UGG Romely Short Buckle Suede Booties
Walk with confidence when you wear these water-repellent, comfortable shoes that are lined with soft shearling and wool.
UGG Drizlita Waterproof Rain Booties
Heavy rain is no joke. Be prepared without sacrificing your style with these colorful, waterproof boots. They're even lined with UGG's iconic, soft sheepskin. There are lots of colorways to choose from, ranging from bold to neutral.
UGG Goldenstar Strap
Experience unmatched comfort with the UGG Goldenstar Strap Sandals, which have a contoured footbed. They're made from recycled fibers that provide all-day cushion. There are 3 colorways.
UGG Tasman X
If you're not a rain boots person, but you love your UGGs, I suggest the UGG Tasman X. This style combines the look of the iconic UGG Tasman shoes and the function of a rain boot. Plus, they look chic. These come in lots of colorways.
UGG Tasman Sport
Combine comfort and style with the UGG Tasman Sport. This lightweight style is breathable and comfortable for those long days on your feet. There are lots of color options to choose from.
Should you size up or down with UGGs?
It depends on the style, but if you are buying UGGs from the Classic Collection, size down because the shoes are designed to stretch and mold to your feet. For all other shoes, your typical size would be best.
Where can I find the best UGG deals?
UGG sales are hard to find, but with some careful searching, you'll see a lot of great deals from Nordstrom Rack, Dillard's, Zappos, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF Fifth, and Victoria's Secret among other retailers.
Will UGGs be delivered by Christmas?
The Christmas shipping cut-off dates are creeping up. There are also options to pay for expedited shipping from different carriers. However, if you want UGGs that ship fast without paying extra, I suggest Zappos, Revolve, and Amazon.
