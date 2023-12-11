Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Family Honor Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell After Her Death at 29

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her family are in mourning.
The former reality star's sister Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell, the eldest of June "Mama June" Shannon's four daughters, died Dec. 9 following a 10-month cancer battle. Her family announced her death the next day and shared personal tributes to her on social media.
"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," Alana, 28, wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of Anna sitting in a director's chair on a set with her loved ones, her final family pic. "Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken."
Anna, who starred with her family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers & Tiara when Alana was a child, announced in an Instagram Live session in March that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal glands, located near the kidneys.
"Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy," Alana continued. "Anna was a fighter & still is."
This is a very hard video for me to make! But i just know yall was worried anout anna too! So i wanted to make sure to keep yall up to day. Anna is in heaven dancing with everyone else looking down on us now! This is one post I wish I didn't have to make ?? Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality ??. I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna ??. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!
The former reality star underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and in between treatments, she was able to watch Alana graduate from high school in May.
"I'm excited that she at least had seen me get through my first semester of college," the teen said in a TikTok video. "I really wish she would've seen me graduate but that'll be OK because she's going to be watching over me.
In addition to the teen and their mom, Anna is survived by her partner Eldridge Toney, daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7, and sisters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 27, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23.
Read Alana's full homage to Anna and the rest of the family's tributes below: