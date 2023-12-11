Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Family Honor Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell After Her Death at 29

Anna's little sister, star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, who later appeared with her mom on Mama June: From Not to Hot, wrote on her Instagram, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe."

She continued, "Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Amid her cancer treatments, Anna was able to watch her little sister graduate from high school. Alana is now in college.

"I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!" the 18-year-old wrote. "I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"

Alana continued, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"