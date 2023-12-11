Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Family Honor Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell After Her Death at 29

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, June "Mama June" Shannon and more of Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell's family members paid tribute to her after her death at 29 following a cancer battle.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her family are in mourning.

The former reality star's sister Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell, the eldest of June "Mama June" Shannon's four daughters, died Dec. 9 following a 10-month cancer battle. Her family announced her death the next day and shared personal tributes to her on social media.

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," Alana, 28, wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of Anna sitting in a director's chair on a set with her loved ones, her final family pic. "Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken."

Anna, who starred with her family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers & Tiara when Alana was a child, announced in an Instagram Live session in March that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal glands, located near the kidneys.

"Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy," Alana continued. "Anna was a fighter & still is."

@lanaaaaaa.0 This is a very hard video for me to make! But i just know yall was worried anout anna too! So i wanted to make sure to keep yall up to day. Anna is in heaven dancing with everyone else looking down on us now! This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make ?? Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality ??. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna ??. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever! #f#fuckcancerh#honeybooboof#fypt#trending ? original sound - lanaaaa in the houseeee ??

The former reality star underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and in between treatments, she was able to watch Alana graduate from high school in May.

Instagram / Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell

"I'm excited that she at least had seen me get through my first semester of college," the teen said in a TikTok video. "I really wish she would've seen me graduate but that'll be OK because she's going to be watching over me.

In addition to the teen and their mom, Anna is survived by her partner Eldridge Toney, daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7, and sisters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 27, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23.

Read Alana's full homage to Anna and the rest of the family's tributes below:

Instagram / June "Mama June" Shannon

Remembering Anna

Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell, the eldest daughter of June "Mama June" Shannon, died Dec. 9 at age 29 after a cancer battle. Her mom wrote on Facebook that she passed away in her home surrounded by "her family and the people that she wanted around her."

"This was our last family photo together that we will always treasure," she added. "We love you Anna."

Getty Images/Instagram

June "Mama June" Shannon

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," Anna's mom, star of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, said on Instagram about her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

TikTok / Mama June Shannon

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

Anna's little sister, star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, who later appeared with her mom on Mama June: From Not to Hot, wrote on her Instagram, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe."

She continued, "Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Amid her cancer treatments, Anna was able to watch her little sister graduate from high school. Alana is now in college.

"I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!" the 18-year-old wrote. "I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"

Alana continued, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

TikTok / Lauryn Efird

Alana's sister wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Fly high sweet angel."

She also shared a message of condolences from WE tv, who produces her mom's reality show, asking, “How do I bounce back from this one.”

TikTok / Jessica Shannon

Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon

Everyone it hurts so say this but We lost @annamarie35 last night!" Anna's sister wrote on her Instagram. "It’s hard to think that my sister is gone she was so young and had a bright future ahead of here. She will always be with us and we love and miss her already!!"

Jessica continued, "Y’all keep our family and them two sweet baby of hers in your prayers !! Anna I love you and just know we got Katilyn and Kylee for you they will be taken care of."

