Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, Daughter of Mama June Shannon, Dead at 29 After Cancer Battle

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Star "Chickadee" Diagnosed with Cancer

June "Mama June" Shannon and her family have suffered a tremendous loss.

The reality star's daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the older sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has died following a 10-month cancer battle. She was 29.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," June wrote on Instagram Dec. 10, alongside a photo of herself, Anna and their family members on a set. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

Anna, a mom of two and the eldest of June's four daughters who starred with their family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers & Tiaras, confirmed in March on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal glands. She later underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and documented her health battle on social media.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," June wrote in her post. "She passed away with her family around her."