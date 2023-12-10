Bachelor in Paradise's Kylee Russell Gets Apology From Aven Jones After Breakup

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones' romance after Bachelor in Paradise quickly went from blooming to breakup.

On Dec. 9, two days after the season nine finale of the ABC reality show aired and showed the two leaving as a couple—albeit without getting engaged, she announced that the pair had split. Kylee also appeared to accuse Aven of being unfaithful, and he later issued a public apology for making "major mistakes."

"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark," the Bachelor season 27 alum wrote on her Instagram Story. "In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities."

Kylee continued, "This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together."