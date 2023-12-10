Bachelor in Paradise's Kylee Russell Gets Apology From Aven Jones After Breakup

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones' romance after Bachelor in Paradise quickly went from blooming to breakup.
On Dec. 9, two days after the season nine finale of the ABC reality show aired and showed the two leaving as a couple—albeit without getting engaged, she announced that the pair had split. Kylee also appeared to accuse Aven of being unfaithful, and he later issued a public apology for making "major mistakes."
"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark," the Bachelor season 27 alum wrote on her Instagram Story. "In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities."
Kylee continued, "This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together."
The following day, after being bombarded by critical comments about his alleged infidelity from Bachelor in Paradise viewers on several of his previous posts, Aven issued a statement of apology on his own Instagram Story.
"After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions," the Bachelorette season 19 alum wrote Dec. 10 in white font on a black background, like his ex did. "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."
Aven continued, "At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time."
Find out which Bachelor Nation couples are still together and who called it quits: