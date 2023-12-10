Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor have taken their new romance to the red carpet.

The Magic Mike actor, 46, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 34, attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City Dec. 9. Joe, who was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award at the event, wore a black suit while Caitlin sported an emerald green corset gown. The two posed together on the red carpet with their arms wrapped around each other's waists.

The gala took place five months after the True Blood alum filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage. In September, two months after the breakup, Joe and Caitlin sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving a Gold's Gym in Venice, Calif. and driving off together.

E! News has reached out to reps for Joe and Caitlin for comment on their relationship status and has not heard back.