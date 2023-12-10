Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor have taken their new romance to the red carpet.
The Magic Mike actor, 46, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 34, attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City Dec. 9. Joe, who was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award at the event, wore a black suit while Caitlin sported an emerald green corset gown. The two posed together on the red carpet with their arms wrapped around each other's waists.
The gala took place five months after the True Blood alum filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage. In September, two months after the breakup, Joe and Caitlin sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving a Gold's Gym in Venice, Calif. and driving off together.
E! News has reached out to reps for Joe and Caitlin for comment on their relationship status and has not heard back.
Sofía, 51, has also appeared to have moved on following her breakup from Joe, stepping out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in Los Angeles more than a month ago, although neither has commented on their relationship status either.
E! News had reached out to the Modern Family alum's rep at the time and did not hear back.
In November, Sofía referenced her breakup from Joe while reflecting on a "very difficult year," telling People, "I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I've seen my friends struggle—some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."
The America's Got Talent judge remains optimistic about 2024. ""I think all the things are resolving," she said, "everything is going to be okay and I'm very excited for next year."