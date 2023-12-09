Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Reunite During Art Basel Miami Beach

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spent time together in Miami more than a month after it was reported they had called timeout on their whirlwind romance.

It may be game on again for Tom Brady and Irina Shayk.

The retired NFL legend was spotted with the supermodel in Miami Dec. 8, six weeks after it was reported that the two had called timeout on their whirlwind summer romance. TMZ posted pics of Tom, 46, driving Irina, 37, in an SUV and walking with her on a sidewalk.

Many stars are in town for the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, which includes many celebrity events. On Dec. 7, Tom and Irina were each spotted at mutual friend Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:Wild party at the Superblue immersive art museum, E! News has learned. Sean Penn and Robert De Niro also attended the event.

In July, eight months after Tom and supermodel Gisele Bündchen divorced, he and Irina sparked romance rumors when they were photographed looking cozy while driving together in Los Angeles in his Rolls Royce. In October, multiple outlets reported that the two were no longer spending time together. They have never commented on the status of their relationship.

Days before reuniting with Tom in Miami this past week, Irina was seen stopping by her ex Bradley Cooper's new Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck in New York. The supermodel and the A Star Is Born star, who share daughter Lea, 6, were also spotted chatting during one of his breaks. 

Gigi Hadid, who has been linked to Bradley since October, also showed up to support the actor.

