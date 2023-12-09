Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Reunite During Art Basel Miami Beach

Watch : Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Break Up After Brief Romance

It may be game on again for Tom Brady and Irina Shayk.

The retired NFL legend was spotted with the supermodel in Miami Dec. 8, six weeks after it was reported that the two had called timeout on their whirlwind summer romance. TMZ posted pics of Tom, 46, driving Irina, 37, in an SUV and walking with her on a sidewalk.

Many stars are in town for the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, which includes many celebrity events. On Dec. 7, Tom and Irina were each spotted at mutual friend Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:Wild party at the Superblue immersive art museum, E! News has learned. Sean Penn and Robert De Niro also attended the event.

In July, eight months after Tom and supermodel Gisele Bündchen divorced, he and Irina sparked romance rumors when they were photographed looking cozy while driving together in Los Angeles in his Rolls Royce. In October, multiple outlets reported that the two were no longer spending time together. They have never commented on the status of their relationship.