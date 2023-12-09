2 Chainz Shares Video from Ambulance After Miami Car Crash

2 Chainz was involved in a car crash in Miami overnight and was taken to a hospital.
On Dec. 9 accident, the "It's a Vibe" rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself on a stretcher, being moved into an ambulance by a first responder. In the background is a smashed black car adjacent to a concrete barrier.
The 46-year-old did not provide a caption. E! News has reached out to 2 Chainz's rep for further comment.
When asked about the crash, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles told E! News in a statement that the accident involved three vehicles—a 2016 Mercedes-Benz, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota.
"There were no fatalities," the spokesperson added, "and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital."
The identity of the man and other people involved were not disclosed.
2 Chainz was rushed to a hospital after a car hit his vehicle, TMZ, the first to report the news, cited informed sources as saying, adding that the rapper is in stable condition.
The hip-hop star was in town for the Art Basel Miami Beach event.
Several hours before the crash, he shared a video of himself at the seafood and meats market Marketplace 119, which opened last month. 2 Chainz has been promoting his and Lil Wayne's new collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, and had a theatrical visual album screening for the project during the art fair two days before the crash.