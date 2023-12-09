2 Chainz Shares Video from Ambulance After Miami Car Crash

Watch : Rapper 2 Chainz Pops the Question at 2018 Met Gala

2 Chainz was involved in a car crash in Miami overnight and was taken to a hospital.

On Dec. 9 accident, the "It's a Vibe" rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself on a stretcher, being moved into an ambulance by a first responder. In the background is a smashed black car adjacent to a concrete barrier.

The 46-year-old did not provide a caption. E! News has reached out to 2 Chainz's rep for further comment.

When asked about the crash, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles told E! News in a statement that the accident involved three vehicles—a 2016 Mercedes-Benz, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota.

"There were no fatalities," the spokesperson added, "and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital."

The identity of the man and other people involved were not disclosed.