Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story Continues at Latest Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is back on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's holy ground.
That is, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. On. Dec. 10, the "Karma" singer was back in the athlete's VIP suite with his mom Donna Kelce to cheer on Travis and his team as they took on the Buffalo Bills.
For her sixth NFL game since going public with Travis, the 33-year-old donned a black and red Chiefs sweatshirt over a black leather mini skirt, paired with over-the-knee matching stiletto boots and a long wool black coat, as seen in a video of the singer arriving at the stadium and walking past a group of Bills players.
Jaysse Lopez, co-owner of Las Vegas-based sneaker consignment retailer Urban Necessities, later shared a video of Travis' mom in the suite and a selfie of himself and Taylor on his Instagram, writing, "Officially a Swiftee now."
The sighting comes after Taylor set the record straight on the true timeline of her love story with Travis, which she said began when the 34-year-old "very adorably" put her "on blast" on his New Heights podcast this summer after he failed to give her a friendship bracelet during the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour.
Calling the move "metal as hell," the Grammy winner shared in her Dec. 3 profile with Time that she and Travis "started hanging out right after that."
"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for," she explained, "because we got to get to know each other."
The world caught wind of the couple's lavender haze on Sept. 24, when Taylor showed up at his match-up against the Chicago Bears. Though folklore had it that their friendship only turned romantic after the sighting, Taylor noted how she and Travis "would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Indeed, she revealed, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor said of her continual appearances at his games. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
See photos of Taylor at Travis' latest Chiefs game below: