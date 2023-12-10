Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story Continues at Latest Chiefs Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Romance Timeline With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is back on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's holy ground.

That is, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. On. Dec. 10, the "Karma" singer was back in the athlete's VIP suite with his mom Donna Kelce to cheer on Travis and his team as they took on the Buffalo Bills.

For her sixth NFL game since going public with Travis, the 33-year-old donned a black and red Chiefs sweatshirt over a black leather mini skirt, paired with over-the-knee matching stiletto boots and a long wool black coat, as seen in a video of the singer arriving at the stadium and walking past a group of Bills players.

Jaysse Lopez, co-owner of Las Vegas-based sneaker consignment retailer Urban Necessities, later shared a video of Travis' mom in the suite and a selfie of himself and Taylor on his Instagram, writing, "Officially a Swiftee now."