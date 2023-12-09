Derek Hough Shares Update on Wife Hayley Erbert’s Health After Skull Surgery

Watch : Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Derek's Wife's Surgery

Hayley Erbert is taking steps toward healing.

Derek Hough shared that his wife is on the mend after getting an emergency surgery on her skull due to a burst blood vessel.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote on Instagram Dec. 8. "She is now on the long road of recovery."

Derek, 38, thanked fans for sending kind messages amid Hayley's health challenges.

"Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us," he continued. "The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable."

He said many people have reached out to try to help the 29-year-old, calling the offers "so humbling and appreciated."

"Our hope is that as a family," Derek added, "we can somehow and someway pay it forward."