Derek Hough Shares Update on Wife Hayley Erbert’s Health After Skull Surgery

Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough praised wife Hayley Erbert for her strength following an emergency surgery to remove part of her skull, saying she is now "on the long road of recovery."

Hayley Erbert is taking steps toward healing. 

Derek Hough shared that his wife is on the mend after getting an emergency surgery on her skull due to a burst blood vessel. 

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote on Instagram Dec. 8. "She is now on the long road of recovery."

Derek, 38, thanked fans for sending kind messages amid Hayley's health challenges.

"Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us," he continued. "The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable." 

He said many people have reached out to try to help the 29-year-old, calling the offers "so humbling and appreciated."

"Our hope is that as a family," Derek added, "we can somehow and someway pay it forward."

Hayley's health took a turn for the worse following the couple's Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C. The dancer was transported to the hospital after appearing "disoriented."

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel," Derek wrote on social media Dec. 7, "and required an emergency craniectomy."

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

He said Hayley was in stable condition following the procedure, in which part of a patient's skull is removed to reduce pressure on the brain caused by the bleeding.

In the hours after the surgery, Derek's sister Julianne Hough also spoke out to ask for prayers for her sister-in-law.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," the DWTS cohost wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

Read on to learn more about Derek and Hayley:

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
October 2015: Hayley Joins Dancing With the Stars

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet back in 2014 when she performed on his and sister Julianne Hough's tour. A Dancing With the Stars producer is impressed with Hayley and she is called to interview to join the show's troupe, getting the job the following year, according to the Hutchington News. Also in 2015, she and Derek begin dating.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tony Robbins
July 2016: Derek & Hayley Step Out

The two begin going out to public events, including at the 2016 premiere of the Tony Robbins Netflix documentary I Am Not Your Guru.

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
September 2016: Creative Arts Emmys Governors Ball

The duo get glammed up for a star-studded night out.

David Livingston/Getty Images
August 2017: Red Carpet Debut

The dancers make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Television Academy's 2017 Choreography Peer Group Celebration at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
September 2017: Emmys Date

Hayley joins Derek as his date for the Creative Arts Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing With the Stars.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
October 2017: Happy Halloween

The two attend the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso
November 2017: Christmas Tree Lighting

Hayley joins Derek as he hosts The Americana at Brand shopping mall's Christmas tree lighting event in Glendale, Calif.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
May 2018: May the Force Be With You

The two attend the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
September 2018: Emmys After-Party Date

The couple steps out at HBO's post-Emmys celebration.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
October 2019: They Are the Ones Who Hug

They aren't pumping the brakes as they attend the premiere of Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
February 2020: Oscars Party Date

The two pose for pics at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Disney Holiday Singalong

Feeling festive, they dance on the special to ring in the Christmas season.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
August 2021: Respect Premiere

The two are all smiles at the premiere in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
August 2021: Emmy Winner

The partners appear at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Derek wins Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on Dancing with the Stars.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
March 2022: Oscars Party Dance

The two dance as they arrive at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
May 2022: Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

They look top tier on the red carpet.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards
June 2022: Engaged

Hayley flashes her engagement ring at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

David Livingston/WireImage
June 2023: Elemental Premiere

The two get cozy at the launch of the Disney-Pixar film.

Instagram / Derek Hough

August 2023: Just Married and Honeymoon

The couple honeymoon in Italy following their Aug. 26, 2023 wedding in California.

