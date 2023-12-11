These Deals on Winter Boots Were Made For Walking & So Much More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In my younger days I would buy the cheapest boots I could find. Then it would start snowing or the temperatures would drop, and my feet would be freezing, wet, and I'd be miserable. But, as I've grown older and wiser (with flawless skin, of course), I've come to the realization that you can buy high quality boots, they just have to be on sale. So, for the younger me out there, I've scoured the Internet for some of the best deals on winter boots. Because chillier temps and snow vistas can be a pleasure if you're properly prepared.
From a classic pair of UGGs and Dr. Martens, to a trendy set of sneaker boots, this is the footwear that you'll want on your feet this season, at a price that you'll be glad to pay. And even if it's not snowing, there's plenty of options to keep your feet warm in the cold and dry in the rain. There's even a sparkly western boot option, if you'd like something with a little more bling.
So keep on scrolling for the best winter boot deals that will make your feet say, "What cold?"
Women's Joan of Arctic Boot
These waterproof boots feature a design that goes up your leg, including faux fur on the top and a grippy rubber sole on the bottom. Inclement weather doesn't stand a chance against these warm and cozy boots. Plus, they're 60% off right now.
Dr. Martens, 1490 10-Eye Leather Boot
Everyone needs a classic pair of Dr. Martens' boots in their winter closet. They feature the brand's iconic grooved sides, heel-loop and yellow stitching, and they're made of leather. You can also get them in a ton of color options, including shiny orange and purple shimmer.
Sporto Lilia Waterproof Duck Boot with Faux Fur Lining
For under $30 you can grab these waterproof duck boots that will keep you dry in any conditions. They have a knit lining and a grippy bottom, so you'll be warm and won't slip when the weather gets bad.
UGG Cory II Bootie
Suede upper, sheepskin lining, foam footbed -- nothing beats a pair of classic UGGs. They're durable, so warm, and easy to slip on and off when the temps drop.
Women's Whitney Frosty Lace Boot
Why pay full price when you could save 60% on these Sorel boots? They're cozy, waterproof, and feature microfleece lining that's super warm. Pair them with some cute high socks and you're good to go.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots
A Chelsea boot is another classic design that's lightweight and waterproof so you're warm and dry in style. These boots have a matte finish, and they're also available in yellow, red, sparkly blue, and more.
Cougar Pamela Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Wedge Boot
If you want your feet to sty warm and dry, but you also want a little height, these wedge boots are a solid option. They're waterproof with a cozy knit cuff and faux-fur trim, plus you can get them for up to 67% off the original price.
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Here's another high boot option with cozy faux fur, plus excellent insulation and a leather reinforced toe and heels. Of course, they're also waterproof (a must for the winter) and they come with over 28,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
New Nordic boots in Leather and Nubuck
Get these warm and cozy Nordic boots for 52% off the original price. They're lined with soft sherpa and feature an added panel of leather to protect against the rain and the snow. Plus, they come with two sets of laces to complete your winter fit.
Cougar Duffy Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Bootie
Not only are these faux fur booties super cute, they're also 40% off the original price. They're easy to slip on and off, feature a contoured foam insole for comfortable walking, plus they're waterproof.
Evshine Women's Knee High Rain Boots
Rain doesn't stand a chance this winter with these high waterproof boots. One reviewer reports, "I LOVE these boots! I wear them literally everywhere I go from fall, winter, to spring time. They are super comfy and go with about anything I wear. Super easy to clean." You can also pair them with these fleece boot liners for extra warmth.
madden girl Talent Women's Combat Boots
If you'd like some combat boots with a chunkier heel, these madden girl boots are for you. There's a warm jersey lining, a padded footbed, and a zipper on the side, plus they're less than $25.
Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Women's Winter Boots
On the hunt for UGGs that go a little higher up your calf? Then search no more. These Koolaburra by UGG boots are made for winter with faux fur lining that's plush and warm, plus a padded footbed that's comfortable for walking in colder temps.
Sperry Torrent Faux Fur Waterproof Boot
These Sperry boots just ooze apres ski vibes. They feature a faux-fur trim, waterproof suede, and a grippy bottom that will keep you steady in icy conditions. Plus, they're 50% off, which isn't bad, either.
Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Conquest Sneaker Boots
With the comfort of a sneaker and the durability of boots, these Sorel sneaker boots are trendy and versatile for the coming winter. They're fully insulated, waterproof, and feature a warm microfleece lining.
Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot
Stay warm, dry, and comfy with these classic Timberland boots that also feature a faux fur collar. They're waterproof, insulated, and if you add them to your cart, you'll see an extra 30% off the price.
DAKINE Liftie Lite Snow Boots
These snow boots mean business -- and they're 57% off. They're also lightweight and feature removable liners that will keep your feet warm and dry, and even mold to your footbed over time for extra comfort.
Chooka Women's Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie
If you're looking for a Chelsea boot with a little more warmth, then these plush Chooka boots are a great choice. They're waterproof with a matte finish and even have a leopard print option available.
DREAM PAIRS Women's Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
These mid-calf winter boots have gotten rave reviews for their comfort and warmth. The brand even promises that they'll keep your feet comfortable in conditions as low as -25 Degree Fahrenheit.
Cougar Wink Waterproof Boot
With polar fleece insulation and waterproof design, these boots are another great option for keeping your feet warm and dry. Plus, they're lace-up design offers a different style than other boots and reviewers rave that they're really comfortable.
Athlefit Women's Chelsea Boots
These chunky Chelsea boots feature a beige color that is on-trend for this winter. They're also nonslip and the goring on the side makes them easy to slip on and off. One reviewer noted, "These boot are very stylish and comfortable. They pair well with joggers and jeans, are my go to boots . I am definitely going to order another color."
Cougar Broom Waterproof Genuine Shearling Bootie
If you're looking for a winter bootie that's warm and easy to slip on and off, these waterproof Cougar boots are the perfect pick. They feature a shearling lining and a molded footbed, so your feet are warm and dry, plus they're 61% off.
Kamik Rogue Hike 3 Winter Boots
Insulated and waterproof, these Kamik winter boots are a great option for hiking, walking, snow shoveling, and more. The brand promises that they'll keep your feet comfy for temperatures down to -4° Fahrenheit and the cushy EVA foam footbeds are even odor-eliminating. They also come with a second pair of laces.
Sorel Women's Out 'N About III Classic Boot
Whether you're shoveling snow or just out for a coffee run in the cold, these Sorel boots will have you covered. They're made with a blend of leather, suede, and synthetic materials to keep your feet warm and protected, plus they're waterproof with a molded EVA footbed for comfort.
Bogs Neo Classic Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
With waterproof insulation and odor fighting technology, these tall rain boots can face any kind of extreme weather. They also have cutout handles that make it easy to pull on and they're 57% off.
Betsey Johnson Women's Diva Western Boot
With a western heel and rhinestone embellishments all over, these Betsey Johnson boots may not be the most durable for winter, but they're definitely the sparkliest. One reviewer reported, "I get so many compliments on these boots SO MANY! If you don't like attention don't buy these because they will grab people's attention!"
