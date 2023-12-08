Oprah Winfrey Shares Insight into Her Health and Fitness Transformation

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Wants to "Un-Shame" Ozempic Users

Our favorite thing? When Oprah Winfrey steps out on the red carpet.

The legendary TV host said you get to turn your head—and you get to turn yours—when she attended the L.A. premiere of The Color Purple Dec. 6 wearing a jaw-dropping purple silk gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

But it wasn't just her regal ensemble that stole the show. Her fit figure also was cause for applause. As for what she's been doing to see results? Well...

"It's not one thing," Oprah told Entertainment Tonight. "I's everything."

And she's feeling motivated AF. "I intend to keep it that way," she said. "I was on that treadmill today."

Oprah has been candid about her body struggles over the years—and hopes to flip the script around weight. Especially now that Ozempic—the type 2 diabetes drug often used to lose weight—has become a hot topic.

"You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life," the 69-year-old shared in September. "My highest weight was 237 pounds. I don't know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years. So I am ready for this conversation."

"This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever," she continued, "and all of us who have lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do."