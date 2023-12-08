Exclusive

How Gisele Bündchen Blocks Out the Noise on Social Media

Gisele Bündchen told E! News at IWC Schaffhausen's Art Basel event about her mindfulness routine, including how she intentionally chooses to block out "mindless things" on social media.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 08, 2023 11:20 PMTags
Gisele BündchenInterviewsExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Reflects Amid "Silent Struggles"

Gisele Bündchen has no time for negativity.

That's why the supermodel has a timer on her phone to cap her social media usage, ensuring that she only uses it improve her mindfulness such as looking up cooking recipes and gathering home decor inspiration.

"I spend maybe an hour a week on social media," Gisele—who is an ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen—exclusively told E! News at the luxury watch brand's Art Basel event Dec. 8. "Otherwise, we become addicted to it. So, I think we have to be mindful of that."

And same goes for son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with ex Tom Brady. As the 43-year-old explained, their kids' access to social media is also limited so they can use their time wisely.

"Time is the most important thing you have—it's your biggest currency," Gisele put it. "If you fill your time with things that are mindful and that you intentionally choose, you would spend less time doing mindless things that are a waste of time."

photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

For the Brazil native, that means putting the phone away at 9 p.m. every night for more time with family.

"I have a very tight schedule, I have a lot of things in my day," she said. "Being with my kids is so much more important."

 

Getty Images IWC Schaffhausen

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Jewel After Divorce Drama

2

Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

3

Love Story Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82

Being offline is also an opportunity to recharge.

"Taking my rest is something I've learned" Gisele, who has been vocal about the importance of self-care, shared. "Having the time to really rest has been a big thing for me."

While a sleep, exercise, mediation, a healthy diet with plenty of hydration are aspects of her personal routine, Gisele said the key to wellness is "spending the time with people that you love."

"Because that brings joy," she noted. "You can't forget the joy."

—Reporting by Carolina Gonzalez

To see Gisele's cutest moments with her kids, keep reading.

 

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Music to Her Ears

Gisele Bündchen is showered with kisses from son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, who she shares with Tom Brady.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sun's Out

The trio gets silly during a beach vacation.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Smiles

Gisele and her kids share a laugh.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Like Mother, Like Daughter

It looks like Vivian has inherited her mama's love of yoga.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Football Star

Benjamin, who is following his dad's footsteps into football, receives a kiss from his mom after a game.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Snuggle Season

There's nothing more heartwarming than a mother-daughter snuggle.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Grown Up

Gisele proves her son's all grown up with this photo of the two back-to-back.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Chasing Waterfalls

Gisele and Vivian share a cute moment during a 2023 vacation to Brazil.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sleepover With Mom

The supermodel gets a sweet wake-up call from her daughter.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Yoga Buddies

Gisele and Benjamin practice yoga by the beach.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

The Sweetest Thing

A mother's kiss is sweeter than a popsicle. 

Instagram
Kisses

Gisele sneaks in a kiss after her son gives her a piece of his artwork as a gift.

Instagram
My Little Pony

Gisele and Benjamin takes the horses for a walk down the trail.

Instagram
Soccer Mom

Gisele gets into the spirit by cheering on her favorite team and holding onto daughter Vivian.

 

Instagram
Lake Viewing

Gisele shows her daughter the beauty of the natural outdoors.

 

Instagram
Beach Babes

Gisele and the kids enjoy a nice day by the beach.

Instagram
Story Time

Benjamin appears engrossed as his mother reads him a story.

 

Instagram
Recess

The whole family lets loose together and has fun playing.

Instagram
Sunset Session

Benjamin is clearly a yoga enthusiast as he hangs with his mom on the beach at sunset.

Instagram
Game Night

Gisele and the kids make sure to support their dad during his big football game.

Instagram
Reaching for the Sky

Vivian tries to imitate her mother's every move during a yoga session.

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Gisele lifts her little one up into the air during a carefree beach day.

Instagram
Mom Chic

Even when she's getting her makeup done and breastfeeding her baby, Gisele looks stylish as ever.

Instagram

Namaste

Gisele shares her love of a healthy lifestyle by leading Vivian in an outdoor yoga session.

Instagram
Baby Yoga

Gisele loves doing everything with her kids, even involving them in her fitness routine.

Instagram

Finding Nirvana

Vivian attempts her best yoga pose next to her mother.

Instagram
Multitasking Mama

Gisele makes it look so easy being a mom.

Instagram
Stylish Duo

Gisele and Benjamin make a stylish duo with her chic shades and his cool hat.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Jewel After Divorce Drama

2

Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

3

Love Story Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82

4

Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Shares the Reason They Broke Up

5

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Spotted Together Amid Budding Romance