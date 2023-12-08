Ashlyn Harris Steps Out With Sophia Bush at Art Basel Amid Ali Krieger Divorce

Watch : Ali Krieger Channels Beyoncé Amid Ashlyn Harris Split

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush aren't putting their relationship on the sidelines.

The retired soccer star and One Tree Hill alum were spotted at Art Basel in Miami Beach, taking the time to pose for a photo with art dealer Michelle Tillou on Dec. 7.

The photo, one of several Michelle posted from the event, features the couple posing on either side of the curator, with Ashlyn wearing a silky green button-up and cream slacks paired with translucent sunglasses, while Sophia donned a two-piece beige set with heels and an oversized clutch.

"Art Basel selfies," the gallery owner captioned the snaps, "Always love seeing my friends work."

The duo's art fair date comes just a few months after multiple outlets reported Ashlyn and Sophia had started dating amid their respective divorces.

Sophia, 41, split from husband Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, with the real estate investor citing "irreconcilable differences" in his response to the Chicago P.D. star's divorce petition, according to documents obtained by E! News.