Ashlyn Harris Steps Out With Sophia Bush at Art Basel Amid Ali Krieger Divorce

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush posed for photos together at Art Basel in Miami amid the former soccer player’s divorce from estranged wife Ali Krieger.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush aren't putting their relationship on the sidelines. 

The retired soccer star and One Tree Hill alum were spotted at Art Basel in Miami Beach, taking the time to pose for a photo with art dealer Michelle Tillou on Dec. 7. 

The photo, one of several Michelle posted from the event, features the couple posing on either side of the curator, with Ashlyn wearing a silky green button-up and cream slacks paired with translucent sunglasses, while Sophia donned a two-piece beige set with heels and an oversized clutch. 

"Art Basel selfies," the gallery owner captioned the snaps, "Always love seeing my friends work."

The duo's art fair date comes just a few months after multiple outlets reported Ashlyn and Sophia had started dating amid their respective divorces.

Sophia, 41, split from husband Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, with the real estate investor citing "irreconcilable differences" in his response to the Chicago P.D. star's divorce petition, according to documents obtained by E! News

As for Ashlyn, 38, she filed for divorce from wife Ali Krieger in September after four years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News, although the filing wasn't made public until the following month.

In the wake of the split news Ali—who shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 16 months, with Ashlyn—shared a cryptic Instagram message captioning a post with photos of her practicing for the National Women's Soccer League playoffs: "In my Beyoncé lemonade era," referring to the Grammy winner's album that references infidelity. 

However, Ashlyn put a red card on any cheating rumors in a lengthy statement on social media. 

"Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage," she wrote on Nov. 18. "I was always faithful in my marriage, if not totally happy." 

Read on to see Ali and Ashlyn's best moments before they called time on their decade-long romance.

Welcome to the World, Sloane! 

Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris announced they had adopted  daughter Sloane Phillips in Feb. 2021.

"We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family," Ashlyn wrote at the time. "We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!"

Here Comes Ocean

In Aug. 2022, the duo adopted a baby boy named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris.

"Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown.Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby,'" Ashlyn shared. "We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2."

Take a Bow

The Gotham FC star celebrated her final home game with her biggest cheerleaders.

First Trip Around the Sun

In July, the duo celebrated Ocean's "magical" first birthday. "A nice break away with our family & friends," Ali wrote. "Also: Sloane kept telling us it was her day so therefore she blew out the candle and opened up all of his gifts! Great."

Bear Hug

Sloane scored a cuddle and a kiss from Ashlyn.

Summer Surprise

"Ice Cream Social with my baby was a real HIT!*" Ali wrote on Instagram. "I was basically pushing kids to the side to get in line..including my own."

Reunited

"Back with my boy," Ashlyn wrote in Feb., "and it feels so good."

Ocean by the Ocean

As Ali captioned the sweet shot, "This Ocean has my heart."

