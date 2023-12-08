Ashlyn Harris Steps Out With Sophia Bush at Art Basel Amid Ali Krieger Divorce

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush aren't putting their relationship on the sidelines.
The retired soccer star and One Tree Hill alum were spotted at Art Basel in Miami Beach, taking the time to pose for a photo with art dealer Michelle Tillou on Dec. 7.
The photo, one of several Michelle posted from the event, features the couple posing on either side of the curator, with Ashlyn wearing a silky green button-up and cream slacks paired with translucent sunglasses, while Sophia donned a two-piece beige set with heels and an oversized clutch.
"Art Basel selfies," the gallery owner captioned the snaps, "Always love seeing my friends work."
The duo's art fair date comes just a few months after multiple outlets reported Ashlyn and Sophia had started dating amid their respective divorces.
Sophia, 41, split from husband Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, with the real estate investor citing "irreconcilable differences" in his response to the Chicago P.D. star's divorce petition, according to documents obtained by E! News.
As for Ashlyn, 38, she filed for divorce from wife Ali Krieger in September after four years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News, although the filing wasn't made public until the following month.
In the wake of the split news Ali—who shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 16 months, with Ashlyn—shared a cryptic Instagram message captioning a post with photos of her practicing for the National Women's Soccer League playoffs: "In my Beyoncé lemonade era," referring to the Grammy winner's album that references infidelity.
However, Ashlyn put a red card on any cheating rumors in a lengthy statement on social media.
"Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage," she wrote on Nov. 18. "I was always faithful in my marriage, if not totally happy."
