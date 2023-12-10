The Secrets of Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's Loving, Lusty Marriage

Watch : Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Please bear with us, but Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's love story is about to get super-corny.

"I know my husband loves corn on the cob," Thomas told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I mean, he would kill for corn on the cob."

Long story short, Thomas makes sure to have it in their home at all times, even during the winter, "so that he can enjoy it," the actress said. "I see him all lit up whenever it's served."

Better yet, Thomas doesn't even like corn all that much. But she adores her husband of 43 years.

"That's one of the ways of making somebody happy, to think what would they like," noted Thomas, who teamed up with Donahue to release the 2020 book What Makes a Marriage Last. "It's the little things like that."