Is Kyle Richards Getting Mauricio Umansky a Christmas Gift Amid Separation? She Says...

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated, but they are still treating each other to some holiday cheer.
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed she and the real estate mogul will celebrate Christmas together despite their ongoing marriage troubles, Kyle confirmed they'll be swapping gifts come Dec. 25.
"I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News following her Dec. 7 Amazon Live featuring her last-minute holiday gift ideas. "I just have to figure out with that gift would be."
The couple of 30 years will be putting on a united front during the holidays in Aspen with daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. As for how Kyle and the Mauricio keep things cordial for their kids amid their relationship rift?
"Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends," she previously told E!. "Any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever."
Although they're "both struggling" with their issues, Kyle said she and Mauricio are "just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."
So, what's on Kyle's wish list this Christmas?
"Portia is unbelievable with her gifts and beauty products, even though she's my youngest daughter," she gushed, adding of all her kids, "I just tell them to give me their favorite products. They're the ones that are in the know because they talk all the time."
Material gifts aside, Kyle shared the most important thing she's hoping for in the New Year.
"I really just want peace, I really do," she noted. "This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life."
