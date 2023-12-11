Exclusive

Is Kyle Richards Getting Mauricio Umansky a Christmas Gift Amid Separation? She Says...

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards revealed if she and husband Mauricio Umansky will be swapping gifts this Christmas despite their ongoing marriage troubles.

By Brett Malec Dec 11, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesChristmasHolidaysThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsNBCU
Watch: Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated, but they are still treating each other to some holiday cheer.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed she and the real estate mogul will celebrate Christmas together despite their ongoing marriage troubles, Kyle confirmed they'll be swapping gifts come Dec. 25.

"I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News following her Dec. 7 Amazon Live featuring her last-minute holiday gift ideas. "I just have to figure out with that gift would be."

The couple of 30 years will be putting on a united front during the holidays in Aspen with daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. As for how Kyle and the Mauricio keep things cordial for their kids amid their relationship rift?

"Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends," she previously told E!. "Any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever."

photos
Bravo Stars' 2023 Holiday Plans

Although they're "both struggling" with their issues, Kyle said she and Mauricio are "just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So, what's on Kyle's wish list this Christmas?

"Portia is unbelievable with her gifts and beauty products, even though she's my youngest daughter," she gushed, adding of all her kids, "I just tell them to give me their favorite products. They're the ones that are in the know because they talk all the time."

Material gifts aside, Kyle shared the most important thing she's hoping for in the New Year. 

"I really just want peace, I really do," she noted. "This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life."

Check out Kyle's full Amazon Live to get inspired by her top gift picks this holiday season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's sweetest family moments together.

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B Confirms She's Single After Offset Breakup

2
Breaking

Golden Globes 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

3

These Bachelor in Paradise Duos Are Still On an Amazing Journey

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B Confirms She's Single After Offset Breakup

2
Breaking

Golden Globes 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

3

These Bachelor in Paradise Duos Are Still On an Amazing Journey

4

The History of Mackenzie Phillips' Incest Allegations Against Her Dad

5

Bachelor Nation's Kylee & Aven Break Up After "Multiple Infidelities"