Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Shares Rare Photos of Rocker With His 7-Year-Old Deveraux

You're just a stone's throw away from seeing the shout-out Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick gave their son Deveraux.

The former ballerina, 36, celebrated her and the 80-year-old's little one turning 7 years old with a sweet tribute on social media.

"December 8th !!!!!!!" Melanie wrote on Instagram alongside a series of family photos of her, Mick and Deveraux. "Happy Birthday sweet, energetic, silly, smart, wild and beautiful Devi! I can't believe you're 7 !!! We love you more than anything! You truly are my sunshine."

For the Rolling Stones frontman—who also shares kids Karis, 53, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 52, with Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth, 39, James, 38, Georgia, 31, and Gabriel, 25, with Jerry Hall; and Lucas, 24, with Luciana Gimenez—reentering fatherhood later in life was just as wild.

"You get a bit out of practice–it's not like riding a bike," Mick told The Guardian in October. "The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest. And it depends on the child–they have their own personalities and you can mold them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them to do things they gravitate towards. It's fun to have children, at any age. But if you're working, and always away, you don't get to enjoy it quite as much."