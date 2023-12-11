Bravo Fans Will Love These Gift Ideas From Danny Pellegrino, Including a Scheana Shay Temporary Tattoo

We interviewed Danny Pellegrino because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from his brand Everything Iconic. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for an enjoyable read to get you through holiday travels and the rest of the season, Danny Pellegrino came through with his latest book The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories. The Everything Iconic podcast host also shared his favorite holiday gift ideas, including some Bravo-inspired picks, like this temporary tattoo in homage to Scheana Shay and a Lisa Barlow prayer candle.

There are so many Bravolebrities who love Christmas just as much as Danny does, so who would he trust to pick out all of his holiday gifts? The author answered, "Dorinda Medley. I trust her with any and all holiday activities because she knows how to decorate, cook, and make it nice." You can rely on Danny's gift picks just as much as he would trust Dorinda's.

For last-minute gifts, recommends the same Nest candle that Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton recommended to E! shoppers. His stocking stuffers include delicious chocolate and top-rated skincare must-haves. Keep on reading to "make it nice" with some iconic picks from Danny.