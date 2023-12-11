Bravo Fans Will Love These Gift Ideas From Danny Pellegrino, Including a Scheana Shay Temporary Tattoo

We interviewed Danny Pellegrino because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from his brand Everything Iconic. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for an enjoyable read to get you through holiday travels and the rest of the season, Danny Pellegrino came through with his latest book The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories. The Everything Iconic podcast host also shared his favorite holiday gift ideas, including some Bravo-inspired picks, like this temporary tattoo in homage to Scheana Shay and a Lisa Barlow prayer candle.
There are so many Bravolebrities who love Christmas just as much as Danny does, so who would he trust to pick out all of his holiday gifts? The author answered, "Dorinda Medley. I trust her with any and all holiday activities because she knows how to decorate, cook, and make it nice." You can rely on Danny's gift picks just as much as he would trust Dorinda's.
For last-minute gifts, recommends the same Nest candle that Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton recommended to E! shoppers. His stocking stuffers include delicious chocolate and top-rated skincare must-haves. Keep on reading to "make it nice" with some iconic picks from Danny.
Danny Pellegrino Book Picks
The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories by Danny Pellegrino
"The holidays are stressful and chaotic, so why not ignore your responsibilities and have some laughs by reading The Jolliest Bunch? Each chapter is its own little story that will have you filled with joy and merriment. Think National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation or Home Alone in book form, only real life and more unhinged. The hardcover version has a few photos throughout, and there's also an audiobook available narrated by me!"
Fancy Af Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Danny Pellegrino
"NYE is right around the corner, so everyone is going to be looking for drink ideas, and there are plenty in Fancy AF Cocktails (and I'm sure Ariana's new solo cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, has some great recipes too!)."
Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches by Ariana Madix
Feel like a mixologist with these recipes and anecdotes from Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix.
Bravo Gifts From Etsy
TheEternalFlame Our Lady of Baby Gorgeous Prayer Candle
"TheEternalFlame on Etsy does incredible prayer candles with Housewives on them! They are great gifts for the person in your life who worships Karen Huger or Lisa Barlow (they also sell ones with other pop culture icons on them)."
Stucking Stuffer Ideas
Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack- 6 Bars
"I recommend Tony's Chocoloney bars which can be found at most grocery stores. I love that they still wrap their chocolate in foil and the bars are thick. Their full-size chocolate bars are the closest thing you can buy to make you feel like the boy in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum
"For skincare lovers, I would get the L'Oreal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum. I love this stuff because it wakes my eyes right up in the morning."
Danny's pick has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Danny recommends thes as a complement to the L'Oreal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum, advising, "Pair it with some Skyn Iceland Under Eye Patches and toss them in a stocking!"
Danny's recommendation has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Holiday Gift Ideas Under $20
Stance Grinch Socks
"Stance makes high quality socks that won't dissolve after the first wash, plus they have so many different licensed characters to match with the person you're buying for. I like that they make them super cute without making them look low-budget. Plus, you could probably buy 2 or 3 pairs for less than $30. I have a Grinch pair that I would wear every day in December if I could. Equal parts cozy and classic."
Last-Minute Gift Ideas
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
"I like Nest Candles because they're a little fancier than the candles most people I know buy themselves. The holiday scent is my favorite, but they're all reliable."
Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards recommended this candle to E! Shoppers too. This popular pick has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 6.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Romiie Zoi Christmas Scented Candle
"If you want something less expensive, get a brand that isn't as well known (like this one) or get unlabeled candles and wrap some ribbon around the top and print your own label!"
Danny's pick comes in 9 scents.
How Do I Un-Remember This?: Unfortunately True Stories by Danny Pellegrino
"Besides my books, The Jolliest Bunch or How Do I Un-Remember This? (which is available now in paperback), I would go with a candle."
Bravo Gift Ideas
Sewing Down South The Velvet Collection Wine Pillow
"Sewing Down South has really great holiday pillows. I've been eyeing the velvet ones to go with the stitch pillows I already have and love. Quality is great and they would be perfect for someone's home or a holiday housewarming gift."
Everything Iconic 'It's All Happening' Temporary Tattoo
"This is the perfect gift for the Vanderpump Rules lover in your life!"
